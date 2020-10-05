Nail the Leather Leggings Look We’re Seeing Everywhere for Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few trends you must hop on for this fall if you want to be on top of your fashion game. The good news? They’re all cozy ones. Oversized tops, sweaters with accent sleeves and leggings. Not just any regular pair of leggings though. You have to travel down the faux-leather route!

Faux leather, though? Isn’t that stiff, cheap-looking and squeaky? In some cases, sure. You really need to know where to look if you want a pair worth your while. You might start rushing to expensive boutiques or luxury stores in the mall, but that’s not necessary. You can grab a top-rated pair right on Amazon!

Get the Ginasy Faux-Leather Leggings for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

These faux-leather leggings are our pick because they have that shiny, wet look we’re looking for, but they’re also super stretchy. The material isn’t going to start showing cracks just because you took a step farther than one inch ahead of you. It’s made to be worn and moved in. Plus, you won’t have to be dealing with pesky wrinkles all the time!

These leggings have a wide, high-rise waistband to seriously flatter your figure, and the full-length legs are tapered throughout. They’re not see-through, but they are eye-catching — especially if you grab one of the bright pops of color like the magenta or purple versions!

Apart from the two we just mentioned above, there are five other color options available right now. You can keep things classic and timeless with black, or you can grab the blue, brown or green for an alternative version of an everyday look. You can also switch things up totally and grab the red. The red leather pants look totally gives us Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes, so we wholeheartedly approve. Halloween, anyone?

These leggings are such a standout piece of clothing, but they’re shockingly easy to wear and pair. They can immediately dress up a plain tee or an old crew neck sweatshirt, or they can fit right in with the other staples in your night-out collection of clothing. You can also turn up the edge by pairing them with a faux-leather jacket on top for a full biker-inspired look. Extra points if you actually have a bike, whether a motorcycle, a mountain bike or a Peloton. We’re picky with clothes, but less so with bikes.

