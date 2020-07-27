Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Wow, I’m really looking forward to spending another $100 on a pair of leggings” — said no one ever. Listen, we get it, and we’ve been there too. If you’re paying top dollar for leggings/yoga pants, there’s a good chance you are going to end up with some top-quality bottoms. And that’s great! But what if that $100 could get you four pairs you’ll love just as much instead?

Obviously we’re going to go for the more affordable option! We’re not the only ones, of course, hence why these Colorfulkoala leggings are seriously blowing up. They have tons and tons of stellar reviews from Amazon shoppers. And you know what? Every single pair costs under $30. Yes, really!

These are officially the leggings that are going to test your loyalty to brands like Lululemon. There are already so many Colorfulkoala converts out there, and it’s the best feeling when you join in and realize how many pairs you can grab, guilt-free. There are 30 colors currently available too, with a few patterned pairs thrown in there, so you have plenty to choose from!

These leggings are made with a brushed, buttery-soft fabric featuring major stretch. They are made to feel like you’re wearing nothing, allowing for “unrestricted movement,” whether you’re breezing through a set of jumping jacks or switching up sitting positions on your desk chair while working from home!

These leggings are made to be squat-proof, and they’re even constructed with flatlock seams to minimize any possibility of chafing or discomfort. The waistband reaches high to around the navel, the wide, seamless panel sitting comfortably against the stomach. It still provides control and shaping, but it won’t dig in or roll down just because you bend over to pick something up or take a second to sit and stretch.

We know you’re probably sold already, but…we can’t leave out the fact that these leggings have pockets. How could we? While some pairs either have none or a super tiny one at the waistband, these leggings have one on each side, and yes, they’re big enough to fit your phone. We bet now you can see why these are the next big thing!

Get the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pant Leggings With Pockets starting at just $24 at Amazon!

