These High-Waist Yoga Shorts Are Breathable and Beyond Affordable

Amazon has become our go-to spot for high-quality workout gear that’s actually affordable. We constantly discover new styles that resemble far more expensive brands. They may not be exactly the same, but they can measure up seriously well to labels like Lululemon or Athleta.

And we’ve struck gold yet again with these top-rated yoga shorts from 90 Degree By Reflex. Hundreds of shoppers on Amazon are raving about them and picking up multiple pairs! The best part? They come in three different inseam lengths so that you can get a pair that suits your body perfectly.

You can scoop up these shorts in a 5-inch, 7-inch and 9-inch length. For those of Us who are taller or shorter than the average shopper, this is music to our ears! Yoga shorts can be tricky when it comes to fit, so this customized option will work wonders when it’s time to upgrade your fitness game.

These yoga shorts have a high-waisted silhouette that sucks you in and supports you during your workout. Shoppers love how “breathable” the material is and note that it’s truly comfortable. The fabric has plenty of stretch to it that’s designed to move with you, whether you’re out for a run or relaxing at home.

You can wear these yoga shorts in so many different ways. Obviously, they are optimal for exercising, but you can also create a super cute athleisure look with a graphic tee and some chunky sneakers! The shorter pair is also perfect to wear underneath dresses or skirts when you want to keep covered and avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Shoppers are already obsessed with these shorts, and now we are too!

