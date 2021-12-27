Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The sales just keep on coming! 2021 is closing out with a bang thanks to brands like Girlfriend Collective going all out with can’t-miss deals. The brand’s Boxing Day Sale means saving 20% off full-price items with code THATSAWRAP, plus up to 50% off other select styles — including new arrivals, bestsellers and limited-edition pieces!

Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable activewear and loungewear brand that uses recycled/recyclable materials and packaging and focuses on zero waste and zero emissions. These pieces are comfy, versatile and ultra-wearable. The inclusive size range covers sizes XXS to 6XL too, and we love that there are always models with different types of body types on the website. Sound good to you? Then let’s show you our favorite pieces before they’re sold out!

Paloma Racerback Bra

Girlfriend’s number one bestselling bra is 50% off right now! This sports bra is great for working out, and we love how its longline silhouette lets it double as a top, maybe with some high-rise jeans or a midi skirt!

Get the Paloma Racerback Bra (originally $42) for just $21 at Girlfriend Collective!

50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant

These recycled and organic cotton sweatpants are soft, breathable and super flattering with their high-rise fit and stretchy waistband. We’re absolutely obsessed with the raw-cut hem!

Get the 50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant (originally $78) for just $39 at Girlfriend Collective!

Compressive Pocket Legging

Leggings with pockets will always have our attention, and this pair definitely deserves it. These leggings are compressive and are leaving reviewers “so impressed.” As one wrote, “GF gets it.”

Get the Compressive Pocket Legging (originally $88) for just $44 at Girlfriend Collective!

ReSet Hoodie

Who knew such a buttery-soft hoodie could be made of plastic water bottles? This one is even quick to dry, making it great for the gym — but it’s equally down for a night spent at home with some popcorn and a TV marathon!

Get the ReSet Hoodie (originally $78) for just $62 with code THATSAWRAP at Girlfriend Collective!



Hooded Packable Puffer

Not every puffer needs to be quite so…puffy. This one is thinner and lightweight but still warm enough for chilly hiking trips. Even cooler? It can be packed down into a built-in bag in the inner pocket!

Get the Hooded Packable Puffer (originally $158) for just $79 at Girlfriend Collective!

Looking for more? Shop the entire sale section here and check out all bestsellers at Girlfriend Collective here!

