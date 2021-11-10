Buying ASAP! Score 48% Off This Perfect Everyday Crossbody Bag

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re an avid purse collector, you know that no matter how many bags you have in your closet, there’s always one or two that you wear more than the rest. Maybe that’s due to how conveniently they store all your essentials, or maybe they just instantly upgrade any outfit — but either way, when you find that holy grail, you know right away.

Well, as luck would we have it, we recently discovered a great bag that may become your new go-to. Seriously — hear Us out! This Gladdon purse is a fabulous find for more reasons than one. Not only does it have the right look, it’s also up for grabs for an amazingly low price at the moment!

Get the Gladdon Crossbody Purse Shoulder Bag (originally $27) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This purse is made from vegan leather and comes in four different colors: Black, camel brown, light brown and a muted mauve-adjacent pink shade. It has a flap that zips open into a main compartment, plus an additional outside pocket that you can use for smaller items — like a lip gloss or your house keys.

This shoulder bag comes with an adjustable strap that you can make longer or shorter, but it’s also detachable so that you can quickly turn this bag into a handheld clutch! That detail can instantly transform the purse from a day to an evening bag. It can even be teamed with sleek cocktail dresses if you have a dinner date on the calendar.

Get the Gladdon Crossbody Purse Shoulder Bag (originally $27) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Curious about shopper feedback? This bag has been singled out as one of the best values on Amazon by reviewers who couldn’t be more thrilled with their purchase! An item like this is bound to be a staple in your rotation, so get in on the action now. Read on for other serious steals ahead of the holiday season!

More Handbags and Purses On Sale:

See it: Get the Gladdon Crossbody Purse Shoulder Bag (originally $27) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gladdon and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!