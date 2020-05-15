Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At this point, pretty much all of us are set when it comes to face masks. We know the drill. Any time we’re out in public we should be covering our noses and mouths with a fabric mask, and if we plan on touching anything, gloves are an essential add-on. We have a hand sanitizer in our pocket, soap back at home and a disinfectant spray waiting for us by the door. We’re good to go!

But what about our eyes? One of the biggest challenges right now is resisting the urge to touch our faces, but it’s such a habit that we forget over and over again. A mask helps with that, but it still leaves our eyes open to potentially dangerous particles, not to mention damaging UV rays. Wearing gloves is great for your hands, but when it comes to your face, they can still spread germs just as bare skin would, so we’re going to add one more accessory to your list: glasses. Check out five different picks below, from trendy sunglasses to protective eyewear!

These Oversized Sunnies

These statement-makers come in so many colors and have thousands of Amazon shoppers completely enamored with them. Their oversized square shape is perfect for protecting your eyes from your forgetful hands, and the filtered lenses are a bonus!

Get the GRFISIA Square Oversized Sunglasses starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Safety Over-Glasses

These over-glasses are a must for carpentry, metalwork or yard work, and now they’re great for daily life, keeping your eyes shielded not only in front, but on the sides too. They’re perfect for anyone who wants to wear them over prescription glasses!

Get the NoCry Over-Spec Safety Glasses for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Wrap-Around Shades

Skinny, sleek sunglasses are coming back into style — just ask Bella Hadid — and these safety glasses give you the look while also blocking debris and airborne particles!

Get the 3M Safety Eyewear (4-Pack) for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Blue Light Glasses

When it comes to protecting your eyes, why not go double duty? The perfect companion for those who don’t normally wear glasses — these blue light blockers may reduce the eye strain and headaches you get while staring at screens!

Get the FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Mirrored Sunglasses

These ultra-modern sunnies are so sleek and cool, and their large frames are just what we’re looking for right now, though we’d wear them anytime, anywhere!

Get the SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for another style? Check out more safety glasses available at Amazon here and shop all Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

