This 4-Pack of Sanitizing Gel Is Racking Up the 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

In the past, when it came to hand sanitizer, we’d pretty much just take a squirt of any kind without a second thought — whether it took the form of a foam, gel or spray. As long as it didn’t smell totally rancid, it was good enough for Us. Now that it’s taken on a whole new importance, however, we’re thoroughly reading ingredient labels and reviews before even thinking about a purchase!

Most importantly, we need a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content to fit the CDC’s guidelines for killing virus-causing germs and bacteria. With alcohol, however, comes dry, red, irritated skin. That’s why second on our list is finding a beloved alcohol-based sanitizer with skin-conditioning ingredients to protect our hands not only from contagions, but from painful, cracking skin. And if that sanitizer happens to come in a pack of four that ships out super fast? Well, even better!

Get the Skindom Hand Sanitizer Clean Gel (4-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Skindom sanitizer is capturing reviewers’ hearts — something we never thought we’d say about a hand sanitizer until this year. Multiple shoppers say it’s the best sanitizer they’ve ever used and that they definitely plan on repurchasing it. They love that it comes in a four-pack too — designating one for home, one for work, one for their car and one for traveling. Now they just need a huge bottle to use at home too. They say they love having this as a second line of defense and that it even smells amazing! This sanitizer seriously does it all.

This gel contains 62% alcohol content and claims to kill 99.99% of harmful germs in as little as 15 seconds. Just squirt a bit onto your hands and rub it in until your skin feels dry. Not dry dry, though. This K-beauty sanitizer is infused with soothing aloe vera extract, moisturizing sodium hyaluronate and anti-inflammatory copper tripeptide-1 to keep hands soft and smooth!

Each tube contains just over two fluid ounces of sanitizer and can easily be stored in your pocket or purse. This sanitizer is not only something you’ll find extremely important now, but something you can use every day going forward, so grab yours before they’re gone. Clear out your mailbox too, because they ship out super fast!

