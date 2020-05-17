Savvy Shoppers Say This Is the Best Value for Face Masks on Amazon

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

When it comes to essential items like non-medical face masks, it’s always wise to have extra on hand. Of course, hoarding isn’t acceptable — we all have a responsibility to make sure those around Us have access to protective products. That said, with the need for face coverings at an all-time high, it’s important to be prepared.

What do we look for while shopping for masks? There are many key factors to consider, but value and quality are at the top of the list. No one wants to overpay for a pack or end up with cheap options that seem flimsy or ineffective. That’s why we were particularly relieved to spot this set of face masks on Amazon, which reviewers say is practically a steal for the price!

Get the Simlu Washable Reusable Double Fabric Layer Face Masks with free shipping for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 20, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can pick up this set of face coverings in two sizes: a three-pack and a six-pack. Choose what’s best for you, depending on how many people live in your household or how often you anticipate stepping outside in the coming months. As a reminder, you should be using masks or an alternative covering to protect the nose and the mouth areas while in public — in addition to keeping six feet apart from others.

The masks are fashioned from a durable 100% cotton fabric, and reportedly have “good resilience and stretchability,” as they were designed to be worn for extended periods of time. If you’re looking for an option that’s breathable and easy to use, these could be a solid bet.

Washing your reusable face mask regularly is recommended by the CDC, and how frequently you do that ultimately comes down to how often it’s being used. But let’s be real — many of Us don’t have in-home washers and dryers, and may be avoiding the laundromat at the moment. If that’s the case, keeping a couple of clean masks on deck is the best way to ensure that you’re still following guidelines. Staying safe is the name of the game, and these masks can help make sure you’re making the right plays!

