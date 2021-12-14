Glossier Skincare Picks That Will Keep You Hydrated From Head to Toe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Life is always better when Glossier is involved. Just seeing the products on our shelves, in our shower, on our nightstand and in our handbag makes Us smile. It’s not just about the aesthetics though — Glossier is the real deal when it comes to putting skin first. If you’re dealing with dry, troubled, irritated skin — or really want to avoid it this winter — it’s time to check out these products!

We’ve picked out five skincare favorites from Glossier for both face and body, made to provide all of that extra moisture your skin might be missing in the cold weather — plus some more glowy, gorgeous benefits! Check them out below!

Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

We hate to say it, but hot showers can be super drying for your skin. We know not everyone is willing to give them up though — Us included. That’s why it’s important to have a super hydrating body wash. This one is a seven-oil blend that froths up with water to “attract grime and sweat like a magnet” and leave your skin feeling silky-clean!

Get the Body Hero Daily Oil Wash for just $18 at Glossier!

Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream

After you’ve rinsed off your Body Hero wash and have stepped out of the shower, make sure to apply its cream counterpart before moving on with your day. This antioxidant-rich moisturizer is made with cactus flower extract, prickly pear extract, yucca extract and light-reflecting particles to leave your skin radiant, smooth and soft!

Get the Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream for just $22 at Glossier!

Moisturizing Moon Mask

This is Glossier’s “most intensely hydrating mask” for a serious skin pick-me-up. It’s not clay! It’s creamy and doesn’t dry down onto your skin, so if your face is flakey and red, this is an amazing pick for you. It features ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, honey and aloe to calm and brighten. Just rinse after 20 minutes!

Get the Moisturizing Moon Mask for just $22 at Glossier!

The Nightstand Duo

Don’t forget about your hands and lips when working your way through your daily skincare. Glossier’s Hand Cream comes in such a cute pod and its fragrance is inspired by the Glossier You perfume. Balm Dotcom is a lovely lip balm and skin salve — and you get to choose which flavor/color you want, like Cookie Butter or Rose. The best part? This set saves you about 27%!

Get The Nightstand Duo (originally $30) for just $22 at Glossier!

Futuredew

This top-rated pick became a quick fan-favorite after its release in late 2019. Now it has over 1,500 reviews full of shoppers raving over their radiant complexions. It’s an oil/serum hybrid that manages to be non-greasy and offer a “gleamy” look for up to 12 hours at a time. It’s non-comedogenic too!

Get Futuredew for just $24 at Glossier!

Looking for more? Shop all value sets and kits here and check out all skincare at Glossier here!

