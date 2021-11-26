J. Lo’s Rumored Favorite Anti-Aging Products Are on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The older we get, the younger we want to look. It’s true what they say — youth is wasted on the young. If only we could go back in time to appreciate our flawless complexion. It feels like every time we look in a mirror, we discover a new wrinkle or fine line. And even when we get a good night’s sleep, we still wake up with dark circles under our eyes! Don’t get Us wrong, we’re all about aging gracefully and embracing our natural look. But at the same time, we’d love to bring back that radiant glow from our past.

One star who has magically retained her youthful appearance is Jennifer Lopez. At 52, the multi-talented performer hasn’t aged since she first came on the scene in the ’90s! So, what is one of the Marry Me actress’ secrets? According to Forbes, “Jennifer Lopez is rumored to swear by Strivectin SD Eye Cream, along with other products in the line such as the overnight facial resurfacing serum.” This skincare line is available at Amazon — plus, these anti-aging products are currently on sale for Black Friday! If you want to glow like J.Lo, try these StriVectin treatments before they sell out.

This Brightening Face Serum

Formulated with peptides and botanical extracts, this face serum tightens skin while brightening tone. “Face serum is the most amazing product I have ever used! I have tried them all,” reported one customer. “It’s worth every penny. My skin looks 15 years younger! Believe it!!!”

Get the StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum with Peptides for Even Skin Tone on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

This Nightly Retexturizing Serum

Give your face a glow-up with this clarifying night serum. The lactic acid and oils exfoliate skin, improving texture and reducing fine lines. “I noticed an improvement in my skin’s texture after only a few uses,” said one shopper.

Get the StriVectin Lactic Acid Nightly Retexturizing Serum, skin renewal overnight, with Vegan Lactic Acid on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

This Strengthening Oil

Nourish dry skin and reduce redness with this hydrating face oil with vitamins and prebiotics. “SOME KIND OF SERIOUS SKIN MAGIC FROM BRILLIANT STRIVECTIN,” declared one customer. “The serum oil feels fantastic, glides on, absorbs well, smells sweet and makes my face glow.”

Get the StriVectin Super-B Barrier Strengthening Oil with Vitamin B3 & Prebiotics on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

This SPF Face Cream

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with this top-rated moisturizer, featuring retinol and SPF. As one satisfied shopper said, “Every woman knows StriVectin is the best for wrinkles.” You heard it here first.

Get the StriVectin Advanced Retinol Day Moisturizer SPF 30, Face Cream, Protects Skin Against Sun and Age Damage on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

This Anti-Wrinkle Treatment

Pucker up with this two-in-one treatment that will plump your lips and reduce the appearance of wrinkles around your mouth. One customer called this product a “magic wand.” Another gushed, “This works! I have not found anything that has helped my upper lip lines, not even Botox! This product absolutely makes a difference.”

Get the StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Double Fix for Lips Plump & Smooth Vertical Lines, Hydrating Two-in-One Treatment on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

