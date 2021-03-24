This Ultrasonic Serum Is the Anti-Aging Skincare of the Future

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not all anti-aging skincare is the same. It’s like buying a pair of headphones. They’ll all play your music, but some of them fit more comfortably, offer much more clarity and have many more cool features than others. They all fall under the same category, but it’s clear that if you’re hoping for the best experience, you need to go with a more advanced version.

Same goes for skincare. It all technically counts, but higher concentrations of ingredients, specially-designed formulas and revolutionary techniques are probably going to deliver much more impressive results than a simple $7 drugstore serum. If aging is a big concern for you and you want to protect your skin while keeping it smooth and youthful, we’ll show you a serum totally worth the splurge!

This Equilibrium serum is like no other skincare you’ve tried before. It’s like we fast-forwarded 10 or 20 years into the future and this was scientists’ newest innovation, except it’s available right now. What makes this serum so different than the rest? The advanced ultrasonic delivery system. Basically, the liquids in this formula are treated with high-energy sound waves, creating microscopic droplets that can sink deeply into the skin. Many other serums simply sit on top of the skin, only affecting the top layer — but this serum aims to halt the appearance of aging from the inside out!

This serum is non-comedogenic and oil-free. It’s also free of alcohol, gluten, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and talc. On top of that, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, and that about checks all of our priority boxes. Of course, the ingredients that actually are in the formula make Us even more excited!

The key ingredients in this game-changing serum include a proprietary Cell Balancing Complex consisting of youth lipids, skincare-favorite squalene, which is an antioxidant meant to fight off environmental pollutants, angelica root extract for collagen regeneration and protection and Dunaliella salina extract, an algae included to brighten and even out your complexion.

To apply this Equilibrium serum, cleanse the skin at night and use toner if it’s part of your routine. Then take three to four pumps of this product and massage it all over your face and neck until absorbed. It’s important that you do this as part of your p.m. routine because there are highly-active molecules in the formula that are sensitive to light. Nighttime is also the best time for cellular regeneration!

The limited-edition black bottle of this serum is only being shipped out through spring 2021, so if you love the luxe look and want it on your skincare shelf, we recommend buying ASAP. Our skin’s aging isn’t slowing down anyway, so if you’re down to do something about it, let’s take the plunge!

