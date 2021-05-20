This At-Home Peel Gel May Take Years Off Your Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always looking for ways to upgrade our skincare routines. Even if we think we’ve discovered the exact product lineup that works for Us, there’s absolutely room to add more into the mix! We especially love incorporating different treatments that can help with multiple concerns, and one of the most crucial issues to tackle is anti-aging. It’s a problem that impacts everyone (literally), but there are many ways to slow it down.

We’ve tried a slew of serums and retinol moisturizers in the past, but what we haven’t attempted yet is an at-home peel. Though it might not be as effective as a professional peel in a pricey spa, the Glycone Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel could be the closet thing to getting the A-list treatment at home!

This gel is super easy to use and won’t add much more time to your daily routine. You can use it up to three times a week, per the brand’s recommendation, and all you have to do is apply a thin layer over freshly cleansed and dried skin — and wash it off 10 minutes later. It’s actually that simple!

What this gel does is work to help balance out your skin by gently exfoliating it and retexturing its surface. The peel may give you a totally rejuvenated and fresh look over time, and even make you look years younger! When you exfoliate and rid your face of dead skin cells and other irritants that may be accumulating, you’re letting your skin breathe and thrive! It’s a great way to help reduce the appearance of fine line and wrinkles, and make your skin look smoother and more supple in the process.

Reviewers are saying that they’ve seen noticeable results in their skin texture and tone after using this peel gel regularly. One shopper even said that their skin has cleared up with the help of this product — a major bonus! Some note that using this product has even saved them from trips to the dermatologist for professional treatments — that’s just how much it’s improved their skin! This could be the secret weapon that your skin has been craving, and there’s only one way to find out.

This peel gel is also a great product to add to your skincare regimen as a preventative anti-aging measure, even if you don’t have any serious wrinkles that you’re grappling with. In five or ten years, you may be seriously thanking yourself that you have this gel peel a try.

See it: Get the Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel, available from Glytone!

