Let’s be honest: Getting into swimwear, and sometimes even shorts, can actually be an upsetting experience. Some people even dread summer because they know they’ll just end up overheated in long pants all season long. We know every body is beautiful, but we still can’t help but feel insecure when we slip into that one-piece or bikini bottom.

It’s okay if you’re not quite the biggest fan of cellulite or sagging skin. They pop up on almost everyone, so we know they’re obviously normal — but we wouldn’t hate to see it smoothed out and firmed up just a bit. There are options out there, but creams and professional treatments can get expensive quickly, and they don’t always work. This Soap & Glory serum though? This might just be the product that changes everything!

Get the Soap & Glory Sit Tight Super-Intense 4-D Targeted Firming and Smoothing Serum for just $24 at SkinStore!

Just $24? Now this we had to see. This “super-intense” product is both a firming and smoothing treatment for the booty, waist, hips and thighs — and its innovative formula is introducing a whole new way to feel confident in your skin without spending your entire paycheck. Skin may even feel firmer within just two weeks of use!

This serum is made with numerous star ingredients, such as the firming Pinkpepperslim-Lipo-FB — a new oil made from pink pepper berries — and super-concentrated Pressocapsular-firm plus, which has microencapsulated spheres that may slowly release the ingredients when you sit on them. You can see why this is so perfect for your booty and the backs of your thighs especially!

This formula also contains sweet orange oil to help revitalize and tone, along with sweet almond oil, glycerin and olive oil, which may moisturize for supple skin. There’s a gorgeous fragrance blend as well, featuring aromatic essential oils including petitgrain, lemongrass, rosemary, eucalyptus, ylang ylang, elemi, lime and palmarosa. This blend makes this product a sensory pleasure to apply!

Even the applicator for this treatment is impressive. The tip is a Circu-360 massage roller, which means it has tri-ball application technology. This may allow it to stimulate and smooth your skin simultaneously. It also means it can cover more surface area at once, since it’s three rollers rather than just one. And hey, who doesn’t love a little massage?

Finding such an intensive body treatment at such a low price — and from a reputable brand like Soap & Glory — is a big deal, and we definitely knew we needed to share when we found it. If you felt like your skin insecurities were hopeless, we hope this can help change your mind. In just a couple of short weeks, you could feel totally ready for a beach trip. Remember to invite Us, okay?

