Yes! The Softest Boyfriend Flannel (That You Don’t Have to Steal)

Why is it that borrowed clothing always feels that much comfier? It seems to be softer, and it honestly even looks better in the mirror. Maybe it’s that extra dash of love thrown in when someone offers you their coat or flannel. There’s just nothing like it! Too bad they’re always asking for it back though. What, they actually want to wear the pieces they bought for themselves? Preposterous. How dare they?

Okay, okay. We get it — if we bought a super comfy-cozy-cute piece for ourselves, we wouldn’t want anyone else keeping it for an extended period of time either. We haven’t been able to find something quite like that borrowed boyfriend flannel we love so much though. Even shopping the men’s section doesn’t really cut it. But today — today is going to change everything!

Get the Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This flannel shirt is made of 100% cotton that’s brushed to feel super, super soft. It even has that washed-and-worn feeling — without the pilling or fading — so you don’t have to sit through any uncomfortable, stiff fabric phases. We love that it has a tunic-length hem too so it really does look and feel like one you’d steal (ahem, borrow) to wear for yourself. And this time, no one’s going to take it back!

This piece is thicker than a regular cotton tee, but it’s not heavyweight. You can still wear it as a shirt rather than solely as a jacket. The button-up placket and button cuffs offer a huge range of versatility when it comes to styling ideas too!

Since it’s long, you can wear this flannel buttoned up over a pair of comfy leggings on a lazy day. Need to look more put together? Try tucking it into a pair of trousers, or even a skirt. There’s also the option wear it completely open over another top to get that always-stylish layered look!

This flannel currently comes in 14 colors, all featuring different types of plaid prints. Some sizes are sold out right now in certain colors, so you have to shop quickly! Luckily, shipping is free with Amazon Prime, so you can check out fast without having to worry about hitting any minimums. This piece being on sale makes it all the better. The lower a piece is priced, the harder it usually is to get free shipping. Not with Amazon!

