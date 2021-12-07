Need a Bodysuit for Winter? This Version Has an Ultra-Flattering Neckline

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know that bodysuits may not feel like the most exciting items to shop for. After all, they’re essentials — not trendy garments you splurge on. That said, we can never get enough of them! They’re a strong everyday staple — not to mention incredibly versatile — and they seriously help Us out when we have absolutely no idea what to wear.

We change up our bodysuits according to the season, and in the winter, we need warmer styles that hold up against the harsh chill. Our top pick is this long-sleeve version from MANGOPOP — it also features one of our all-time favorite necklines!

Get the MANGOPOP Women’s Square Neck Bodysuit for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

What makes this bodysuit stand out from the rest is the square neckline that appears flattering on pretty much every frame. It highlights the chest beautifully, whether you have a larger or smaller cup size — and it also helps to smooth out the sides for a streamlined silhouette. It’s the ideal aesthetic that’s just revealing enough without being too low-cut, so it’s appropriate for any type of setting. Whether you’re going out with friends or popping to a family dinner party, this will come in handy.

According to shoppers, this bodysuit is also super stretchy and soft. Sure, you can likely find another similar suit at the same price point — but it certainly won’t boast the same quality. This one is clearly a notch above the rest! Reviewers appreciate the thicker material as it’s not see-through, and the snap buttons at the bottom are easy to open and close, which is another crucial detail.

As we mentioned, the long-sleeve version is our pick for the winter — but you can score this same bodysuit in a short-sleeve and a sleeveless style as well. In fact, if you prefer these silhouettes, they will work for cold weather by layering with a cardigan or long-sleeve top. The current available shades range from classic neutrals to brighter hues like hot pink or red, so there’s an option for anyone’s vibe. There are also animal print versions for statement-making fashionistas! If you need a new bodysuit in your life, this Amazon gem could be the answer.

