Is your closet ready for the summer? We know, we know — we may be getting ahead of ourself here. Spring just started, and it’s chilly today! But let’s get one thing clear: It’s never too early to start planning all of the looks you want to wear when the weather heats up.

In fact, shopping for new clothes is one of the easiest ways to get excited about the upcoming season. This year, we want to make sure that we’re looking and feeling our best, and a foundation of so many outfits will surely be these awesome linen shorts from Goodthreads.

Get the Goodthreads Women’s Washed Linen Blend Paper Bag Waist Shorts for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2021, but are subject to change.



First of all, the fact that these shorts are made from linen makes them absolutely quintessential for the summer months. It’s one of the most lightweight and breathable materials around, and can always keep you cool — even in scorching temperatures.

Best of all, these popular shorts are incredibly flattering. They’re high-waisted, and feature a paper-bag silhouette that can help your waist appear more compact. Plus, the pant legs are loose and flowy, and short without being too short. You know the vibes!

Shoppers are completely obsessed with the fit of these shorts, especially since they comfortably suit a wide variety of body types. The current range is size-inclusive, with options ranging from 0 to 18.

At the moment, you can score these shorts in black, white, olive green, bright yellow or two different striped patterns. This is a must-have staple that can be teamed with crop tops, basic tees, bodysuits and flowy blouses! The amount of show-stopping ensembles you can create are endless, and we’re ready to get in on the action!

