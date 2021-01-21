Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A neckline can make all the difference in a piece of clothing. Sometimes, it really all comes down to that extra inch of fabric — or even the inches taken away. If you’re looking to transform a boring outfit into one worth noticing, going from a crew neckline to a mock one might just do the trick.

This sweater proves our point. We noticed it right away, cooly blown away by its subtle sophistication. It’s such a simple piece that truly anyone could and would wear, but it can elevate a basic outfit to the extreme. It comes in a whole bunch of different colors too!

Get the Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel Neck Sweater for just $35 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of a soft, fluffy blend of acrylic and nylon with a kiss of wool for luxurious warmth and a bit of spandex for stretch. It’s substantial and comfy but light as a cloud. Basically, think of it as wearing a cloud on a carefree, sunny day. The neckline itself is funnel style, but you get that perfect mock rise when you let the fabric naturally roll over itself just a bit.

You’ll also notice this sweater has tall ribbing at the ends of the long sleeves and the hem, but not the banded kind that squeezes your skin and rides up. It simply adds an extra element of style that has a powerful effect without screaming to make its presence known.

Let’s explore how this sweater can automatically take different types of looks up several notches. If you’re keeping things casual, just slip it on over any style of jeans. Your chunky sneakers or low-profile tennis shoes will work equally as well. Want to level things up just a bit? Try tucking either the entirety of the hem in, or just the front, and swap the sneakers for flats or perhaps block-heel booties. Now picture these same looks with a T-shirt instead. See the huge difference?

If you want to dress this piece up further, you can try it with high-rise slacks and a statement belt buckle, à la Michelle Obama. You could also give it an asymmetrical tuck into a satin slip skirt, or let it hang loose over a slip dress. Grab your favorite pair of heels and prepare for the compliments to come rolling in!

