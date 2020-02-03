9 Outrageous Gifts From Goop That Will Have Your Valentine Laughing

Valentine’s Day can be so serious. Of course we’re huge fans of candlelit dinner dates and roses, but one thing people tend to love most about their partner is their sense of humor. Finding someone who can make you laugh might just be the most romantic thing of all!

They have to have good taste too, of course. That’s why we’re finding all of our Valentine’s Day/Galentine’s Day gifts at goop this year. We found nine gifts that are not only funny and adorable, but will actually come in handy in real life. Check them out below!

These Reviving Vitamins

We all know that person who is always, always tired. Effing tired, to be more precise. This hilariously-named vitamin mix was created just for them — made to add missing nutrients back into their diet to boost their energy!

Get the Why Am I So Effing Tired? vitamins starting at just $75 at goop!

This Anti-Brunch Book

Brunch should really just be eating food at a certain time, and yet it has such a stigma around it. This funny book will act as a guide to having a better time dining in!

Get Brunch Is Hell by Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano (originally $35) for just $11 at goop!

This Fancy Toilet Paper

This toilet paper is made of 100% sustainable bamboo for our eco-conscious partner or friend, feels like silk and comes wrapped in gorgeous floral packaging. Plus, it’s not like they won’t use it!

Get the No. 2 Toilet Paper (24-pack) for just $34 at goop!

This Hydration Reminder

There’s always that person who’s trying to drink more water (a.k.a. Us). Dress up a water bottle with this little device and it will blink when it’s time to drink!

Get the Ulla Hydration Reminder for just $30 at goop!

This Cheeky Tee

This T-shirt is an homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show, The goop Lab, shouting out the process of energy healing. We also think it would be great for someone who’s known for their hyper demeanor!

Get the G. Label Can’t Drain Me of This Energy Tee for just $55 at goop!

This Calming Mist

This is a funny but extremely useful gift for a parent, or even just someone who might have trouble taking that hyper demeanor we mentioned above down a notch. Just spray and chill!

Get the Paper Crane Apothecary Chill Child – Kid Calming Mist for just $27 at goop!

This Travel Cocktail Kit

Traveling? This mini margarita kit is TSA-compliant and can be used to make two margaritas. It looks seriously fun — all you need is a little tequila!

Get the W&P Margarita Carry-On Kit for just $24 at goop!

This Punny Beach Tote

Ready for a beachy vacation? Shell yeah! This is the perfect size for a relaxing day spent soaking up the sun.

Get the Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote for just $98 at goop!

This Expertly-Named Perfume

It’s hard to imagine a perfume smelling much better than one called Florgasm. Enough said!

Get the Heretic Florgasm perfume for just $165 at goop!

