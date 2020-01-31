We Found 5 Must-Have Stella McCartney Pieces With Savings Up to 60% Off

A good sale always leaves us feeling warm and tingly inside — and looking super stylish on the outside. We love saving a few bucks here and there, but when it comes to saving literally hundreds of dollars on designer items topping our wish list? There is nothing better!

One designer who has impressed Us for nearly two decades now is Stella McCartney. Pieces from a designer so impressive, however, often come with slightly shocking price tags. That’s why we went on the hunt to find five pieces with major savings — up to 60% off! You could save nearly $700 on just one piece! Check out our faves below:

This Transparent Tote

Clarity is taking off as the hottest trend in handbags. Actual clarity — as in clear, transparent finishes. This tote is the perfect size, and the perforated logo monogram is that special designer touch we crave for our everyday pieces!

Get the Stella McCartney Logo-Pattern Transparent Tote Bag (originally $625) for just $250 at MATCHESFASHION!

This 100% Wool Sweater

We’re so lucky to have found this while sizes are still in stock — though they’re going fast. This Italian-made sweater is so soft and cozy, and the unexpected zipper on the side is so uniquely awesome!

Get the Stella McCartney Side Zip Wool Sweater (originally $925) for just $462 at MATCHESFASHION!

This Crossbody Bucket Bag

From the cut-out crossbody strap to the rust-red satin drawstring top, we’re obsessed with this bag! We’re not letting the chance to save nearly $700 on it slip by!

Get the Stella McCartney Drawstring Faux-Leather Bucket Bag (originally $1,350) for just $675 at MATCHESFASHION!

This Sustainable Polka-Dot Tote

More totes? Yes, please! Especially when they’re made of recycled materials like this pretty polka-dot one!

Get the Stella McCartney Small Polka-Dot Paper Tote Bag (originally $650) for just $260 at MATCHESFASHION!

These Cat-Eye Shades

Vintage-inspired with a pretty pink frame and pretty pink lenses? These cat-eye shades are everything — and for barely over $100!

Get the Stella McCartney Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses (originally $215) for just $107 at MATCHESFASHION!

Want to see more? Check out more Stella McCartney styles here and everything else at MATCHESFASHION here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!