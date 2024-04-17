Your account
Shop Influencer Grace Ginex’s Affordable Amazon OOTD — Starting at Just $17

Grace Ginex
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Grace Ginex is the ultimate Amazon fashion influencer. The Chicago-based content creator always posts the cutest finds from our favorite affordable retailer.

Just last week, I had the pleasure of meeting Grace at the Amazon Spring Favorites event in Los Angeles. She was dressed in head-to-toe Amazon, from her sundress to her shoes. Shop her entire look below!

Sleeveless Swing Mini Dress

swing mini dress
Amazon

Swing into spring in this flowy frock! Featuring a babydoll silhouette, thick straps and pockets, this lightweight mini dress is a warm-weather dream. Take this  sundress from brunch to the beach!

$40.00
See It!

The Drop Espadrille Sandals

espadrille sandals
Amazon

Need a pair of sandals you can wear everywhere this spring and summer? Say hello to these espadrilles from The Drop, featuring a knot design on the soft straps.

$50.00
See It!

Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

gold hoops
Amazon

How cute are these gold-plated hoops? This set comes with three different earrings that you can wear separately or together.

$19.00
See It!

Gold-Plated Layered Necklaces

gold-plated necklaces
Amazon

Go for the gold with these gold-plated layered necklaces! These delicate gems will elevate any outfit.

$17.00
See It!

The Drop Southampton Foldover Clutch

foldover clutch
Amazon

It’s in the bag! Available in multiple neutral shades, this foldover cluch from The Drop is an everyday essential.

Was $30You Save 7%
On Sale: $28
See It!

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

