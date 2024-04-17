Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Grace Ginex is the ultimate Amazon fashion influencer. The Chicago-based content creator always posts the cutest finds from our favorite affordable retailer.
Just last week, I had the pleasure of meeting Grace at the Amazon Spring Favorites event in Los Angeles. She was dressed in head-to-toe Amazon, from her sundress to her shoes. Shop her entire look below!
Sleeveless Swing Mini Dress
Swing into spring in this flowy frock! Featuring a babydoll silhouette, thick straps and pockets, this lightweight mini dress is a warm-weather dream. Take this sundress from brunch to the beach!
The Drop Espadrille Sandals
Need a pair of sandals you can wear everywhere this spring and summer? Say hello to these espadrilles from The Drop, featuring a knot design on the soft straps.
Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
How cute are these gold-plated hoops? This set comes with three different earrings that you can wear separately or together.
Gold-Plated Layered Necklaces
Go for the gold with these gold-plated layered necklaces! These delicate gems will elevate any outfit.
The Drop Southampton Foldover Clutch
It’s in the bag! Available in multiple neutral shades, this foldover cluch from The Drop is an everyday essential.