As I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to shop smarter not harder. What I mean by that is instead of purchasing items that I can only wear to a specific destination, I fill my closet with fun pieces that I can wear anytime, not just on vacation. This time of year I get the urge to purchase new resortwear, but now I do so strategically. You can see what I mean by perusing the 14 items I compiled below. While each of them will make you feel incredible while traveling, they’re also appropriate for year-round wear. What are you waiting for? Your new favorite top, bottom, dress or accessory just might be on this list!

Vacation-Ready Tops

1. Closet Must-Have: A classic button-up top is a no-brainer staple in any wardrobe. But rather than a crisp blouse, opt for a relaxed beachy fabric, like this design from Astylish, to keep the seaside vibes rolling all year round.

2. Two Is Better Than One: Upgrade your traditional tank with this option from Venus that features a fun double-strap design. Bonus: You get two wear-anywhere tops for the price of one!

3. Business Casual: One of the best attributes about this Banana Republic Factory Vest? Its versatility. It’s dressy enough to wear to the office, but since it’s made of airy linen, it also gives an “off-duty” vibe that’s perfect for weekend getaways by the ocean.

4. Preppy Chic: Live out your coastal Kennedy compound dreams with this classic Breton-striped tee. Spanx’s AirEssentials fabric is incredibly soft and you’ll look affluent without breaking a sweat.

Vacation-Ready Bottoms

5. The Best Purchase Ever: I bought these 100% linen pants before my major European vacation, and they’ve quickly become my most-worn (and comfiest) bottoms. Best $40 I’ve ever spent!

6. Comfy and Cute: I love these lightweight cotton shorts from Petal & Pup that can be worn as loungey bottoms on relaxing days at home as well as adventure activities like hikes on vacation!

7. Dress It Up or Down: The beauty of a good flowy skirt, like this one from Merokeety, is that it can be dressed up with heels and a nice blouse, or dressed down with white sneakers and a T-shirt. The possibilities are endless!

8. Get Active! The tennis skirt trend isn’t slowing down any time soon, and that’s just one of the many reasons you should add this pleated lululemon design to your closet. You’ll strut onto the court (or out to lunch) in style whenever you wear it!

Vacation-Ready Dresses

9. Sunny Vibes All the Time: Don’t reserve your bright clothes only for vacation! Throwing on this floral Huhot sundress will boost your mood any day of the week.

10. In-Transit Favorite: If your travel uniform consists of leggings and a sweatshirt, one look at this Zella Shift Dress will convert you. The roomy silhouette (that has hidden pockets!) was made to keep you comfortable through long travel days. Plus, it’s great to throw on for chill days at home too.

11. Major Discount! This J.Crew shirt dress has quickly become a bestseller . . . and it’s currently 40% off! Take it from me: It has the potential to become your new favorite.

12. Splurge a Little: Not only is this strapless Reformation dress begging to be worn on a European adventure, you’ll also find yourself grabbing it for weddings and special evenings out when you’re stateside. The amount of places you could wear this makes the splurge even more worth it.

Vacation-Ready Accessories

13. Sunnies for Every Mood: Sunglasses are often the finishing touch you need to tie your look together. This four-pack gives you a variety to select the one that best matches your mood. Plus, they’re compact enough that you could take all of them on a getaway!

14. Chicest Fanny Pack: In case you haven’t heard, fanny packs (or as they’re now called, belt bags) are the hottest bag. Sure, they’re great for vacation, but this leather one from Hobo is so cute, you’ll end up replacing your shoulder bag whenever you’re out and about.

15. Walkable Sandals: A trusty pair of Birks is a godsend for the warmer months — regardless of whether you’re on vacation or not. Add this sustainable style, which comes in 12 pretty color options, to your cart today!

16. Simple Solution: Having a bad hair day? Forgot your sunnies? With this lululemon ball cap on hand, you’ll look put together even if you don’t feel like you are.