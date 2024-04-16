Be Sure To Snap Up This Flowy Spring Sundress – Under $40!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can never have too many dresses, especially when it comes to sundresses that let the breeze in and keep you cool. You know the type – they’re so fluttery and fun that you don’t ever want to take them out. They usually aren’t super affordable, at least the good ones. That’s why we’ve found one that you’ll definitely want to pick up before it sells out.

The Jessica Simpson Open Back Maxi Cami Dress is an absolutely beautiful sundress you’ll definitely want to pick up before it ends up sold out, especially for just $36. As part of a brand from a recognizable ’90s icon (you can’t tell Us otherwise!) and a Walmart pick that’s affordable for everyone, this is one dress you don’t want to miss out on.

Get the Jessica Simpson Open Back Maxi Cami Dress for just $36 at Walmart!

It comes in two different prints, so if you aren’t into the blue and red look you can opt for the different rust and cream option instead. It’s offered in sizes from XS to XL, but there are plus sizes to choose from too. It’s a great choice for anyone with that in mind.

If you’re looking for something comfortable and loose for the spring and the summer, you’re going to want to grab this dress while you still can. There are so many reasons to grab this for yourself that you’ll want to make sure you get one for your own.

Whether you decide to get this dress for the springtime or you just want to get one to prepare for a summer vacation, don’t sleep on this celebrity-created frock. It’s super pretty – and everyone will appreciate it.