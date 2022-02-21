This Cardigan Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Cozy Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While our taste and personal style changes often throughout the years, our ultimate goal always remains the same: to have the most fashionable and most comfortable wardrobe possible. We want the best of both in every single piece. It’s not an easily-attainable goal, but it’s one we refuse to give up. The end result is worth it!

That’s why we’re always on the prowl for new pieces that will fit perfectly into our dream closet. Pieces that catch our eye with their design and capture our heart with their fantastic reviews and details. Luckily, Amazon now has just the section for Us to shop. It’s called Customers’ Most-Loved, and there’s a section specifically for cozy styles. That’s where we found this cardigan!

Get the GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan Sweater for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan, which has a huge number of reviews, is very soft and very stretchy. It’s beautifully drapey as well — not too thin, not too thick. It has a longline fit that’s both comfy and cute, with a straight, banded hem that will hit most people around mid-thigh. It also has patch pockets! Every great cozy piece needs pockets!

This sweater has an open front, meaning no buttons or any types of closures to deal with. It’s all about a streamlined, snuggly fit with no little hard plastic or metal bits. Oh, and did we mention it comes in 35 total colors and variations? We were impressed with just one color alone, but we can definitely see why this piece has appealed to so many shoppers now. It also means you can totally grab more than one.

By the way — if you’re looking for a little extra warmth, make sure to look through the color options, as a few of them are made from a thicker cable knit!

This cardigan will be there for you whether you’re hanging out in PJs at home, wearing a tee and jeans or even going out to eat wearing a cute mini dress and heels. Those are just a few ideas, but this is seriously a piece you can layer almost anything! It’s a good thing too, because we have a strong feeling you’re not going to want to take it off. We know we wouldn’t!

Not your style? Shop more from GRACE KARIN here and check out more Customers’ Most-Loved: Cozy Styles for Her here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

