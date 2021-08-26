This Chic, Strapless Maxi Dress Comes in So Many Incredible Shades

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We own a ton of maxi dresses in our closets, and the majority have that flowy, boho-chic aesthetic. But what about the maxi dresses that keep it simple and leave plenty of room for styling? Those frocks deserve just as much attention!

The bulk of our basic maxi dresses are cut in a tank or short-sleeve style, but why not try out a strapless option? If you’re not sure where to look, we found an incredible strapless maxi dress style from Grace Karin, and it comes in too many color options to count. We seriously don’t know which one is our favorite!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women Strapless Casual Loose Ruched Long Maxi Dress for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is the type of maxi dress that can look great on virtually every body type. The bodice of the garment is fitted and has some ruching, which ups the ante in terms of elegance — and the skirt flows out like a waterfall from the top of the waist down to the floor. This dress has a stunning silhouette and we absolutely adore it!

The dress is made from a super comfy jersey material, but it’s definitely a step above a standard piece. The design makes it look sophisticated, and shoppers love that they can style it casually or for a more formal event.

And now for the fun part: The vast array of color options! Not only is there an impressive amount of shades, there are even some print options available too. We’re particularly crushing on the ombré gradient version as a fashion-forward pick, but we’re confident that you’ll find your perfect match with the variety that’s available. This is an essential buy at a truly affordable price! Anyone who picks up this maxi dress is bound to find so many ways to wear it over and over again. Goals!

