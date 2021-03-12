Graphic Tees Can Be Stylish and These 11 Picks Prove It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Graphic tees were basically all we wore when we were kids. Those sassy Limited Too and Paul Frank shirts were everything, right? Then we got older and started exploring more mature styles, aiming for a chic wardrobe rather than a silly one.

But that doesn’t mean graphic tees don’t have a place in our lives anymore. Our taste has evolved, but so have the tees themselves. There are so many cute options out there — especially on Amazon — that totally suit our style now. They’re still cute and fun, but in a fashionable way. Check out 11 of our favorites below!

This Sunflower Tee

This tee actually inspired this roundup. Sunflowers and a twist design? We love!

Get the MakeMeChic Summer White Sunflower Crop Top for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Wave Tee

This tee shows a reimagined, simplified snippet of the famous work of art, The Great Wave off Kanagawa!

Get the BoardKoalas The Great Wave Off Kanagawa Minimal Line Art Nature Gift T-Shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Glaring Tee

Wear your true emotions on your shirt with this statement-making tee!

Get the SweatyRocks Crop Top Graphic T-Shirt for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lovely Tee

A pretty mix of colors and a heart — what’s not to love about this lovely tee?

Get the Cozace Graphic Heart Short Sleeve Tee for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Abstract Tee

The abstract botanical design on this tee looks like it could have come straight from a museum!

Get the Li-Jacobs Abstract Minimal Botanical Line Art Graphic T-Shirt for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Tie-Dye Tee

With its bold tie-dye print, this tee adds just the right touch with its simple rose graphic!

Get the BLACKOO Cute Graphic T-Shirt in Tie Dye 07 for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Marilyn Monroe Tee

Marilyn Monroe is always stylish, period, but we especially love the cute twist with the bubble gum on this tee!

Get the ROMWE Graphic Print Short Sleeve Basic Summer Tee in White #3 for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Line Art Tee

The style of the line drawing design on this tee is super in right now, so this is a can’t-miss piece for 2021!

Get the Minimal Abstract Faces Aesthetic T-Shirt for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pop Art Tee

An official Coca-Cola tee in an Andy Warhol-esque pop art style? You know we’re in!

Get the Coca-Cola Retro Pop Art Cans Vintage Graphic T-Shirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Vintage-Style Tee

This tee puts a spin on the floral types of designs you usually see!

Get the Vintage Flora Tees Botanical Flower T-Shirt for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Geometric Tee

Triangles? Mountains? A heart? The cool geometric graphic on this tee can be seen in so many different ways!

Get the Oxodoi Geometric Graphic T-Shirt for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other graphic tees here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!