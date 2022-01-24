A Shortcut to Wellness: Save $130 on Our Favorite Meal Kit Company

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Do you ever just groan when you think about wellness? It’s always a “journey.” A long, long journey. It’s never a straight path either. There are always setbacks and unexpected obstacles, and sometimes it feels like it will never end. We feel like kids in the backseat of our parents’ car, asking incessantly, “Are we there yet?”

Isn’t there some sort of shortcut we can take? Something that will save us time and energy while nixing the frustration? We want to ride in the fast lane, and we’re looking for something that will keep us in it. This is obviously going to involve eating better, but is it possible to leave the endless meal prep, lengthy trips to the grocery store, hours spent cooking and accidental food waste out of the equation? The answer is yes. Seriously. It’s called Green Chef!

Sign up for Green Chef with code GREENCHEF130 to save $130 on your first five boxes!

There are a bunch of meal kit services out there these days, but if your goal is to eat well and make fast, easy changes, Green Chef is the way to go. It’s a CCOF-certified organic meal kit company that delivers pre-measured, pre-chopped ingredients straight to your door, including pre-made sauces, dressings and spice blends. If you’ve tried another meal kit and thought it was just too much work, this is going to be a game-changer. Green Chef is all about more flavor, less time!

Along with prepped ingredients, each Green Chef box you receive will come with step-by-step instructions and photos so you can crush cooking a delicious meal in about 30 minutes. What kinds of meals though? You’ll get to choose from a new menu every week so there’s always something exciting to try, like Sesame-Ginger Bavette Steak & Shrimp or maybe Lemon Ricotta & Veggie Flatbreads. It all depends on what your preferences are, which we’ll get into below!

Sign up for Green Chef with code GREENCHEF130 to save $130 on your first five boxes!

Green Chef offers options for every lifestyle including Keto + Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Fast & Fit, Mediterranean, and Gluten-Free. Choose Keto + Paleo recipes if you’re looking for more protein without the gluten, grains, soy and legumes, or choose Vegan if you’re looking to cut out meat or even dairy. This preference is filled with exciting recipes, plus wholesome sides to fill you up. Also, Fast & Fit meals are calorie-conscious and ready in 25 minutes or less.

You can choose to feed two, four, or six people, and you can grab either three or four meals per week. Getting home late on delivery day? No worries. Green Chef’s packaging is insulated to keep your ingredients fresh on your doorstep. Going away for a week or more? Also not a problem. This is a no-commitment meal kit subscription, so you can always skip weeks when you’re on vacation or even cancel if you need to. Green Chef really does take any possible obstacle or worry and chops it right up. It’s smooth sailing from here on out!

Sign up for Green Chef with code GREENCHEF130 to save $130 on your first five boxes!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!