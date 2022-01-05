This Is the Perfect Tank to Wear Over Your Sports Bra at the Gym

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re feeling motivated. We’re signing up for workout classes, we’re planning out our treadmill runs and medicine ball throws, we’re trying out new yoga poses and we’re feeling the burn at barre. We’re getting into a new wellness routine and we’re feeling good about the positive changes we’re making in our lives. But…do we really have to wear a sports bra as our top at the gym?

Maybe you don’t want to rock a sports bra solo — but wearing a baggy T-shirt or a clingy tee isn’t ideal either. That’s why you need something made to work for your workouts. And yes, it needs to be cute. Cute gym outfits always help Us stay motivated! Plus, who doesn’t love a quick selfie in those big mirrors?

Get the Core 10 Pima Cotton Blend Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Core 10 top grabbed our attention as we were scrolling through some activewear picks in the Amazon Fashion section. We were looking for something that made us want to instantly want to hop on an exercise bike or grab a pair of dumbbells — something so good, we couldn’t resist working out in it. This top was it. We were obviously pleased to see its affordable price too!

This jersey tank top is made with a super soft and stretchy cotton blend. It’s sleeveless and somewhat fitted, but it’s not tight. The biggest standout detail, however, is the permanent twist at the hem in front. It adds a cool knotted effect that you’ll never have to readjust, and it makes the piece cropped and ultra-cute. We also love a little crop action for when you’re starting to break a sweat. Extra breathability!

Yet another reason to love this top is that it doesn’t have to be reserved solely for the gym. It will seamlessly transition into a casual piece that can be worn out with a pair of high-rise jeans or even a skirt. You could also go for an athleisure vibe with a pair of joggers or rock one over a bodycon dress!

This tank comes in 10 colors, so find one that calls out to you (or maybe a few) and embrace having even more confidence and motivation the next time you’re getting ready to crush a sweat sesh. Oh, and you should probably get ready to hear some compliments too!

