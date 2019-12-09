Just Hours Left! Take 42% Off This Flattering Sweater for Green Monday





Green Monday is here and it’s all about the savings. December may be known for its holidays, but did you know about this one? Cyber Monday was so much fun — and so fruitful — but Green Monday just keeps the good times rolling. By “good times,” of course, we mean discounts!

Green Monday is the biggest online shopping day in December. It’s our last chance to place our holiday orders so we can ensure everything arrives in time for the big moment: the fateful gift exchange. That means Macy’s wanted to help us out with a little bit of a boost — throwing major markdowns on must-have items like this INC sweater!

Get the INC Colorblocked Sweater (originally $70) for just $40 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends December 9, 2019.

This is the only day we can grab this INC sweater at 42% off, so we have no time to waste. It’s a fan-favorite, after all, with just about 100 reviewers gushing over it. They say it’s “a gem of a sweater” and are describing it as “soft, cozy, classy” and “very versatile.” Some say they prefer to wear it with jeans or leggings for casual occasions, while others mentioned it was a go-to for nicer occasions — including hosting a holiday party! Regardless of how they’ve chosen to wear it so far, all of these reviewers reported the same thing: The compliments just don’t stop when they have this piece on!

This sweater is made of a lightweight wool blend. It’s on the thinner side, but it’s not so thin that it clings or that you would need to slip on an undershirt. It has long sleeves and asymmetrical color-blocking across the torso and both sleeves, the color-blocking’s strategic placement acting as not only eye-catching, but extremely flattering. The shirt-tail hem reaches past the hips to perfect the chic effortlessness of it all!

Get the INC Colorblocked Sweater (originally $70) for just $40 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends December 9, 2019.

This sweater is available in four colors, though two of them (Inkberry and Port) are almost totally sold out. We’d better snatch up the other two before they start selling out too! Heather Ginger is a sophisticated mix of black, beige and ivory, while Medium Heather Grey goes the modern monochrome route with grey, black and white!

This is our only day to take advantage of Green Monday sales, but don’t just stop there. With Macy’s Friends & Family sale, we can also score up to an extra 30% off pieces from select departments, and even free shipping with any purchase worth $25 or more! Oh yeah, we’re definitely finishing out 2019 strong and starting our 2020 even stronger with our brand new wardrobe!

Get the INC Colorblocked Sweater (originally $70) for just $40 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends December 9, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from INC International Concepts here and other limited-time Green Monday deals available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!