Celebrate Green Monday in Style With 40% Off This Cloud-Like Fleece





Happy Green Monday! Not sure what Green Monday actually is? That’s okay, but let Us tell you — you’re going to love it. It’s essentially Cyber Monday 2.0, making it the biggest online shopping day in December. It’s the day when you want to wrap up your online purchases and finally place those orders to ensure you’ll receive all of your gifts in time for the holidays!

Of course, with it being Green Monday, retailers aren’t holding back on the sales. Nordstrom is a forever favorite of ours, and the deals just keep on coming. Our pick to order today? An extra cozy, extra cute fleece jacket, now under $30, whether you’re gifting it to someone else or want to keep it for yourself — or both!

Get the Thread & Supply Bleeker Fleece Jacket (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

We know we’re getting one of these Bleeker fleeces for ourselves, and we plan on leaving it on until April 2020 at the very earliest. As reviewers say, it’s just so “super soft, warm and cozy,” and it boasts the perfect amount of versatility. One called it “great for those chilly mornings out walking the dog or [for settling] in by the fireplace on cold nights.” We also think it would look great for a casual outing with friends, paired with skinny jeans and booties!

This jacket features a high-pile fleece that’s ivory in color and cloud-like in both look and feel. It has contrast piping in indigo blue, as well as a matching zip pocket on the left side of the chest. There are also zippers on the pockets at both hips, and a zip closure placket too, reaching all the way up to the stand collar — which will keep our neck warm even when we forget our scarf at home!

Get the Thread & Supply Bleeker Fleece Jacket (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

This jacket is so comfortable, and it just so happens to be fully lined — yes, even the sleeves — so it will keep us warm and smiling even as we’re faced with frost and falling flakes. It has a nice and relaxed fit too, so there’s always room for layering if we’re really looking to bundle up!

Shoppers “highly recommend” picking up this fleece, mentioning that you may want to size down depending on the fit you’re seeking. Meanwhile, we highly recommend picking up this fleece for a friend or family member too. They can open it up in the morning and spend the rest of the day in it! Happiest holiday ever.

Get the Thread & Supply Bleeker Fleece Jacket (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Thread & Supply here and other fleece jackets available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!