We all want whiter teeth. Unfortunately, a bright, sparkling smile has been but a dream for most of our lives. Even with regular brushing, flossing and mouthwash, practically everything we eat and drink stains our teeth.

We’ve tried plenty of whitening toothpastes and toothbrushes, but many seem to do nothing at all. Only when we learned about oil pulling did we find renewed hope. And when we saw this set on sale with 8,000+ reviews, we knew we’d finally found the whitening product we’d been waiting for!

Get the GuruNanda Natural Whitening Pulling Oil Set (originally $16) on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

This number one bestselling pulling oil could improve practically every aspect of your oral health. It could help you with whiter teeth, fresher breath, healthier gums, plaque removal, saliva production, reduced inflammation, a stronger jaw and more.

Along with the bottle of all-natural oil — and its measuring cup — this set even comes with a metal tongue scraper and an ultra-soft toothbrush named Butter on Gums because of its gentle nature.

This cruelty-free pulling oil contains an ayurvedic blend of coconut oil, numerous essential oil and vitamins. It has a coconut and mint flavor, which will leave your mouth feeling clean as clean can be. This formula gets extra points for being free of alcohol, synthetic ingredients and added preservatives!

“This is [a] fountain of youth but for your teeth,” one shopper wrote about this pulling oil. They loved it so much, they even declared, “I need to marry whoever made this.” Another five-star reviewer shared, “This product is a game-changer in my oral care routine. Not only does it leave my mouth feeling incredibly refreshed, but the coconut oil infusion adds a pleasant, natural flavor that I look forward to every day. It effectively tackles bad breath and leaves a lasting clean feeling.” They further gushed, “I can’t imagine my daily routine without it.”

If you’re new to oil pulling, let Us walk you through how to use this one. Start by pouring 10-15 ml of oil into the included measuring cup — feel free to start with a little less if it’s your first time. Swish it around your mouth for two minutes, gradually increasing to 10 minutes over time as you get used to it. Once time is up, spit the oil into the trash to avoid clogging your pipes — don’t swallow! Pull on an empty stomach every morning for optimal results. Then use the tongue scraper and brush your teeth!

For just $10, we’d say this is a pretty good deal for your cleanest, whitest, happiest teeth ever. Buying . . . now!

