Listen, when it comes to keeping my skin hydrated and moisturized, there’s nothing more I love than a light, scented body cream. Lotion can sometimes be too heavy — especially during the winter months, and I often find it inconvenient to apply (especially as it can result in dreaded flaking). Are you looking for a lightweight and soft moisturizing option that also helps to hydrate and heal the skin? We found a popular pick from OUAI we can’t wait to try — and it’s available with Prime shipping on Amazon!

This quick-absorbing and whipped OUAI Body Cream will make moisturizing your skin a much more luxurious experience. The body cream’s formulation uses Cupuaçu butter for its whipped texture, olive-derived squalane to soothe any inflammation and eliminate dryness and coconut oil to soften and condition the skin.

Get the OUAI Body Cream for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this body cream is a breeze, and any lotion aficionado will know how to incorporate it into their routine. When you’re squeaky and clean and fresh out of the shower, apply over damp or dry skin. In terms of variety, this cream comes in three scents that all have the same hydrating and nourishing aspects. Something for every shopper!

While reviewing and gushing over this body cream, a happy Amazon reviewer said, “It smells amazing, like you’re at a fancy resort on a tropical island. This body butter absorbs quickly without being greasy and leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft. A little goes a long way. Absolutely love!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “This is such a luxurious body cream. The cream is light yet moisturizing, and the scent is clean and light.” One more shopper chimed in, “I love the scent and how soft and hydrating this cream is.”

If you’re looking for a hydrating and lightweight body cream that won’t weigh you or your pores down, this version from celeb-approved brand OUAI is a nourishing option well worth its modest cost.

