Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite French Beauty Product Is on Sale at Dermstore!





When Gwyneth Paltrow singles out a product as one of her “favorites,” we start to pay attention. The actress and founder of Goop, her seriously popular lifestyle brand, has tried her fair share of products — so if she really likes something, that endorsement goes a long way.

She’s become one of the most trusted celebrities when it comes to beauty recommendations, and one of her top French drugstore picks is on sale right now at Dermstore! Yes, it’s true: Dermstore is having a major sale on all Avène skincare items, which is a brand that’s increasingly popular among the A-list. You can get an extra 20% off of their entire range of products available on the site for a limited time — which we are so excited about. Naturally, one of the highest-rated Avène products that also happens to be Paltrow-approved is a part of this sale.

Get the Avène Thermal Spring Water (originally $19) on sale for just $15 from Dermstore! Use code AVENE20 at checkout for 20% off all Avène products, now through November 11, 2019.

The Thermal Spring Water from Avène is so much more than a just refreshing liquid to spritz over your face on a hot day. This hydrating mist is enriched with minerals that go above and beyond providing moisture for the skin. It’s an ideal product for hypersensitive skin that can help eliminate redness and other types of skin irritation. It can even be used to help heal and soothe sunburns — and is also great to use after shaving.

In a recent Goop article, Paltrow calls the Thermal Spring Water one of her staple French pharmacy products. “I know lots of makeup artists who use it as it helps set makeup,” she explains. It’s truly a multitasking product that we think everyone can get use out of.

This product might just be the highest-rated Avène product, with 97% off reviewers giving it four stars or higher. That seriously impressive score, combined with the testimonials from shoppers makes the Thermal Spring Water an absolute must-have. One shopper said that “this spray is phenomenal for sensitive, irritated, over heated, or parched skin” and called it “such a game changer,” adding that their dermatologist is who recommended it to them. Another said that this mist is “an essential” and another called it a “holy grail for sensitive skin.”

Though this may seem like such a simple addition to your beauty regimen, shoppers swear that it can seriously up your daily skincare routine. And let’s not forget that it’s Paltrow-approved, and you likely can’t go wrong with any product that she recommends. And luckily for Us, we can pick up the Thermal Spring Water from Avène for a discounted price from Dermstore to give it a try!

