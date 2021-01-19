Gwyneth Paltrow’s Skin-Soothing Favorite Starts at Just $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin hasn’t been too happy with us lately. We’re not so sure what we did to hurt its feelings, but we really wish we could take it back, because apologizing copiously does not seem to be helping. At all. We try layering up on the serums and moisturizers, but our skin just answers us with a stinging sensation and even more irritability!

If we really want to prove to our skin we care, it’s going to take going to the next level. That doesn’t mean spending our whole paycheck on a new routine, but it does mean we need something…magnifique. Something European! Something with a celebrity stamp of approval too. Is it possible to buy something like that on a budget? You bet!

This face mist was featured on The French Pharmacy section of goop, giving it the Gwyneth Paltrow seal of approval. Paltrow called it “a soothing water spray for irritated skin.” She continued, “It’s also good as a quick refresher on a hot day. I know lots of makeup artists who use it, as it helps set makeup.” Luckily, we don’t need to jet off to Europe to get our hands on one!

This spray is like a chill pill for sensitive skin. It claims to soothe and soften irritated skin, balancing things out with its neutral pH level. It has an “optimal mineral composition” too to keep skin from drying out — and acting out. Hundreds of reviewers are completely obsessed, calling this spray “holy water.” They feel like they’re in “a soft dream” when they spray its ultra-fine mist — and they totally feel “fresh and fancy” after the fact. They say it calms their irritated skin “immediately” and that it’s become “a staple in [their] daily regimen.” They’re reporting that their skin has “drastically changed” since they started using it, going from inflamed and flaky to supple and radiant. It’s no wonder shoppers are proclaiming themselves “fans for life”!

You may notice this thermal spring water appears in Avène’s other products as well — that’s how good it is. This spray gets you the pure experience, coming in handy whenever skin needs a refresh. Use it as a pick-me-up, a makeup setting spray or after a hot day in the sun as Paltrow suggested. You can stick it in the fridge too for an extra-cooling sensation. When you’re ready for a spritz, just hold the bottle upright, spray and pat in after a couple of minutes. No shaking necessary!

This fan-favorite face spray is simply made with Avène Thermal Spring Water and nitrogen. That’s it. That means no fragrance, parabens, oils, alcohol, mineral oils or any other typical baddies you’d expect to find in most skincare. It’s formulated to keep skin from negatively reacting, and it might be just the thing to finally soothe its mood!

