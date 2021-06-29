Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Tinted Sunscreen to Protect Her Skin Daily

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We turn to celebrities for their beauty and skincare recommendations all the time, but one of our most trusted A-listers has to be Gwyneth Paltrow. She’s a bona fide lifestyle guru who prioritizes using all-natural products that are good for you — especially when it comes to skincare!

Luckily, we got some more insight into her personal regimen when she shared her daily routine with Vogue back in March. Her skin is always glowing, and to protect it from damage, she uses this tinted sunscreen to block the sun’s rays. “I like to put some on my nose and the area where the sun really hits,” Paltrow notes in the video.

Get the Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen in Light/Medium and Medium/Dark for $29 each, both available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This product is amazing — it’s a 100% mineral sunscreen that can also act as your regular tinted moisturizer. It’s great to keep handy in the summertime when you want to rock light makeup, and it’s an easy way to make sure you don’t forget to put on sunscreen before heading outside! It’s available in two shades, but both are light enough that they can work for a wide range of skin tones. This gives your skin a slight tint to help even out its tone, but if you want more coverage, you can layer your go-to foundation or concealer on top!

This product also works as a moisturizer which may help minimize the appearance of your pores, so you’re basically getting a three-in-one deal! It’s not surprising that this is one of Unsun Cosmetics’ bestsellers — just look at how many benefits it provides!

Sunscreen is one of the easiest ways to prevent signs of aging, but many of Us accidentally skip this step during our morning routines. This tinted sunscreen makes having the right amount of SPF a breeze. Plus, shoppers say that it leaves their skin with a beautiful, naturally dewy finish. Want to glow just like Paltrow? That requires a lot of work, but this product is a solid first step!

