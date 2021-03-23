Hailee Steinfeld’s Go-To Blush Comes With a Matching Highlighter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything more fabulous (and inspiring) than celebrity beauty tutorials? It’s so fun to see major stars at home, taking viewers through their daily skincare and makeup routines.

Of course, we look to different A-listers when we’re in the market for a particular aesthetic — and now that spring is here, we want tips on how to appear as natural and fresh-faced as possible! Who better to show Us the way than Hailee Steinfeld? Her makeup is always subtle, clean and elegant — and when she mentioned that she uses this cream blush and highlighter duo to get her signature glowy look, we started taking notes!

Get the Color & Light Palette – Cream Dewy Cheek Duo with free shipping for $34, available from Kosas!

The Dickinson star uses this popular palette from Kosas to its fullest potential. Not only does she apply the cream blush color to her cheeks, she uses it on her eyelids for a subtle eyeshadow look. We love using products like this once the spring season arrives, as our skin isn’t lacking in the moisture department — so creamier options tend to create the most gorgeous, dewy finish.

Each of the Kosas Color & Light Palette combos provide a cheek and highlighter hue that are perfectly complementary. In fact, the majority of options are universally flattering and can be used with a variety of skin tones! There are bronzier warm colors, cooler shades and even bright pink hues to choose from. The choice is yours!

Using this palette is also super simple, as Steinfeld demonstrated in her guide to glowing skin on Vogue‘s YouTube channel. You can take the blush portion and gently dab it on the apples of your cheeks, and proceed to blend it upwards into the skin. Then, apply the highlighter to the high points of your cheekbones to round off the look! The 24-year-old admits to not knowing where she first came across this palette, but we’re so glad she did.

No matter how you choose to use it, looking naturally fresh-faced for the spring is going to be so much easier with this cream palette from Kosas!

