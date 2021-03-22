These Under-$5 Strips May Dramatically Shrink Pores in Just 4 Hours

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Preparing for a major event is stressful on its own — but when you add skin issues into the mix, it’s practically game over! Blemishes and other concerns can take weeks to correct, and often involve a trial and error process with different products — so what can you do when time is not on your side?

If you’re looking to improve clogged skin in a pinch, pore strips are an incredible option. You can make your pores appear smaller in a matter of hours, and these strips from Peace Out may actually help prevent future clogging in the process. Seriously!

Get the Peace Out Pores pore strips for $19, available from Peace Out Skincare!

This pack of strips comes with two different items — one strip that’s shaped to fit over your nose, and others that you can place anywhere on the face. These strips will work particularly well on the T-zone area, which is centered on the chin and forehead. But of course, you can also use them on your cheeks or other areas that need a boost. Oh, and did we mention that all of Peace Out’s packaging is totally Instagrammable?

These strips help banish excess dirt and dead skin cells, plus minimize the appearance of pores at the same time. They may also help keep your pores from getting clogged as easily with regular use, which goes a step beyond other products on the market! They’re designed to stay on the face for longer than the average 15 or 20 minutes — you can keep them on for up to six hours! All you have to do is place them onto clean, dry skin — and go about your business.

If you wake up with an important meeting or date on the calendar, these pore strips are sure to be your new secret weapon for last-minute skin-saving. Your makeup will apply more smoothly when your skin is properly prepped, and your confidence is sure to skyrocket as well.

The best part about these strips from Peace Out is that your results aren’t necessarily temporary. Sure, they do offer up a quick fix — but they also may help your skin in the long run! Shoppers say that “no other pore strips can compare,” so if you haven’t had luck with similar products, try Peace Out’s version and see the dramatic difference!

