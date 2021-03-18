This Popular Mascara May Be the Secret to Longer Lashes That Last

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re thrilled that the “no-makeup makeup” look has become a mainstay over the past few years. This trend has even inspired new makeup brands to embrace these effortlessly radiant vibes, and one company that’s been killing the game is Kosas. All of their products are super clean and designed to enhance your natural beauty!

Out of all of their offerings, one of our favorites is definitely the Big Clean Mascara! It may make your natural lashes look longer, fuller and fluffier — and as a bonus, its formula actually doubles as a nourishing lash serum. Who doesn’t love a great two-in-one moment?

So, how exactly does this mascara get both jobs done? The answer lies within its formula — this mascara is packed with vitamins and all-natural ingredients that can nourish the lashes you already have, and help them grow longer over time! The black mascara includes castor oil, which conditions your lashes and makes them shiny — plus Provitamin B5, which can help revive them.

The all-star ingredient in this mascara is Biotinyl Tripeptide-1, which is where the serum-like effects come into play. It can actually help your lashes grow healthier and fuller, not just provide temporary aesthetic enhancements! With regular use, you may see your lashes completely transformed — even before you swipe this mascara on.

The immediate benefits that you may receive from this mascara happen from the second you begin using it. If you’re a fan of the natural-looking lash look, this product was made for you! The brush has a curve that can reach every single lash on your eyelid — including those hard-to-hit inner corners. Take the brush to the base of your lash line and wiggle it upwards. You can leave it at just one coat, or go for more if you want a dramatic look! Just wait approximately 30 seconds for the first layer to dry before you start adding more.

The philosophy behind the Kosas brand is all about incorporating skincare into beauty products, and the Big Clean Mascara is a perfect example of that. What’s not to adore about makeup that can enhance the beauty you’re born with while working to make you feel just as gorgeous when you wipe your face clean? Goals!

