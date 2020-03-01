Some people see luxury skincare products as a waste of money. We definitely get it, and you know what? Sometimes they are. Sometimes a drugstore alternative at a fraction of the price can deliver the same exact results, but it really depends on what you’re looking for. If your skin has suffered some serious damage, is aging way faster than you’d prefer or simply won’t stop flaking, you might seriously benefit from a real-deal top notch brand. But how can you guarantee that it will truly be worth the investment?

One way we like to look at it is that if an extremely popular, extremely beautiful top model with radiant skin stands by it, it’s probably not going to let us down. That’s why we just cannot stop referring to the list of skincare products Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) shared on her Instagram Stories just a little while ago. Our goal is to redo our vanity to match hers, and that means we need to go for the best of the best — also known as this SkinMedica serum!

Get the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator starting at $120 at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon!

We know this serum is on the pricier side of skincare, but just think about how many dollars you’ve wasted on cheaper serums in the past that were ineffective, if not a cause of breakouts and irritation. This Bieber-approved product is going to be so worth it. She wrote on her Story that she “just recently started this one,” continuing to say, “it’s helped keep my skin from getting chapped in the cold.” Must be because its potent formula was created to provide deep hydration to skin for eight continuous hours!

Over 200 Dermstore shoppers are also loving this serum, their number growing by the day. They say it “gives their skin that ‘bounce’ like nothing else,” and that it seriously “lives up to its promises.” One even compared it to “a big drink of water for your skin,” which sounds straight-up refreshing. It leaves their face feeling “smooth and supple,” or even “juicy,” and it “absorbs almost immediately.” They were recommended this product by “multiple doctors” and assure that it’s worth the hype, saying it’s the one they make sure they’re never without!

This hydrator is infused with the ever-moisturizing hyaluronic acid, a peptide complex to fight lines and wrinkles and vitamin E to protect skin from future damage. It blends five types of hydrators and claims to even draw moisture from the air to deliver it straight into your dry skin!

Best of all, this product is great for anyone to use, whether you’re sensitive, acne-prone, dry or even oily. It’s oil-free, as well as fragrance-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and more, so have at it. Simply apply twice a day before your main moisturizer and watch closely, because your skin may just start to age in reverse!

