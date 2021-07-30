Hailey Baldwin Called This Ultra-Lightweight Sunscreen a ‘Holy Grail’ Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know how important it is to wear sunscreen every day in the summer. In fact, it’s unquestionably the one skincare step you don’t want to forget! If you don’t want to develop fine lines and wrinkles prematurely, one of the easiest tasks you can do is use a high SPF product on your face before stepping outside.

The only issue we regularly encounter with sunscreens? Well, many of them can lead to breakouts — especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. If you struggle with that, just know you’re not alone — so does Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)! The supermodel recently stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen and said that she found her “holy grail” product that keeps her skin clear!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 with free shipping for $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

EltaMD’s sunscreen is Bieber’s trusted companion to keep breakouts at bay. She shared her daily morning routine with Elle back in March, and noted that she never leaves home in the daytime “without sunscreen.” She confessed that many other sunscreens she’s tried in the past have caused her to break out, but not this one.

This is a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen with SPF 46 for maximum UV-blocking protection. It’s specifically designed for acne-prone individuals and is said to be safe for all skin types. The formula is incredibly lightweight, and thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed! They claim that it doesn’t feel greasy at all and offers a faint and pleasant fragrance. What a step up from so many other products on the market — it’s no wonder that Kendall Jenner and Brooke Shields are reported to be fans as well.

You can use this product by itself or underneath makeup, and you can also mix it with your favorite foundation if you’re going for a natural look! Bieber clearly understands what an important anti-aging step sunscreen is, and we couldn’t agree more. With her recommendation and the thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, this EltaMD sunscreen could become a holy grail product for you too!

