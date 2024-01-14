Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to take standout selfies like Hailey Bieber? Taking the perfect selfie can be difficult and mind-boggling, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, this little nifty device Bieber uses can take the pressure off of you!

In a recent selfie posted to her Instagram story, Bieber posed in front of a mirror in a chic neutral-colored sweater dress, where her eye-catching bright green adhesive phone mount was on full display. We found the exact phone mount on Amazon, and it’s safe to say that you’ll nail the look — and it’s 21% off at Amazon right now!

Get the OCTOBUDDY MAX Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount for $15 (was $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This silicone phone mount has strong, reliable suction cups that help you capture the perfect shot without worrying about dropping your phone. They’re easy to clean and made with durability in mind.

Basically, all you have to do is stick it on a wall, mirror, building or anywhere else for that matter, and these tiny suction cups will help keep everything in place! Further, they come in 11 colors and are perfect for any upcoming influencer or photographer. Also, this phone mount works for Apple, Samsung and others.

So, if you’re looking for a sleek, inconspicuous phone mount that’ll make snapping a photo from the perfect angle easier, this Hailey Bieber-approved option may be the answer!

See it: Get the OCTOBUDDY MAX Silicone Suction Phone Case Adhesive Mount for $15 (was $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more phone case adhesive mounts we found below:

Looking for something else? Explore more from OCTOBUDDY here, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us