15 Flattering Plus Size Mother’s Day Dresses — Starting at $28

If you didn’t know, Mother’s Day is right around the corner (May 12)! It’s so weird how fast the year is flying by. For plus-sized bodies, it’s often tough to find dresses that make you sleek and sophisticated without the garment costing loads of money or being a little ill-fitting. Whether you are looking for a new option to don on the holiday or need colorful, cute options to add to your spring and summer rotation, we have you covered!

If you’re going to a dinner for Mother’s Day or kicking it with the fam, opting for a flouncy, cute dress can make you feel pretty and prevent you from overheating! Perhaps one of the best aspects of wearing a dress during the holiday is that you can slip on sandals or heels — whichever you prefer — and you’re on your way! Without further ado, we rounded up 15 plus-size Mother’s Day dresses that will make your holiday much more festive and fashionable — read on to see our picks!

1. Dotted Elegance: We love this Swiss dot dress because it’s so flowy and comes in nine neutral colors — just $46!

2. Porcelain Energy: This floral maxi dress comes in a blue and white color scheme that resembles the ancient porcelain designs your grandmother probably had on a tea set. It’s a modern, comfy iteration of the print — just $46!

3. Puffed Up: This summer dress is a simple option that has a touch of dramatics thanks to its shoulder design — just slide on a pair of sandals and you’re good to go — just $48!

4. Tiered and Relaxed: If you love breezy maxis, this tiered maxi tent dress will suit your fancy because it’s sleeveless and features an eye-catching print — just $56!

5. Summer Ready: Nothing beats a cute little white dress, and this button down shirt dress is neutral and has a billowing skirt that will flutter and twirl effortlessly – just $39!

6. Color Blocked Realness: Honestly, this handkerchief dress caught our eye because it’s so flouncy and has a Y2K feel to it due to the hemline — the bold color options will also pique your interest because it’ll give you more ways to dress this baby up — just $33!

7. Twinkle, Twinkle: This glitter wrap dress has short sleeves — for added functionality — and has a shimmery look that’ll help give your ensemble a pop on the big day — just $40!

8. Fierce Queen: You’ll love this leopard print dress because it’s colorful and bold, but it won’t overpower your Mother’s Day vibe — just $35!

9. Bloom! This midi dress has a dusty floral print that’s subtle but fashionable — just $42!

10. In The Garden: We love floral prints (if you couldn’t tell) because they’re a breath of fresh air, and this floral maxi dress will definitely make you feel the floral obsession too — was $47, now just $38!

11. Denim on Denim: Denim is timeless and this denim babydoll dress proves it. It has short sleeves and buttons all the way down for added coverage — just $40!

12. ’70s-Inspiration: In our eyes, this floral smocked maxi dress exudes ’70s vibes due to its three-quarter sleeves and flowy demeanor — was $139, now just $83!

13. Elegant Regalia: This one shoulder plus size dress has ruching for a sophisticated finish that will pair well with heels and a nice clutch — just $28!

14. Closet Staple: You’ll love this blouson-sleeve cotton midi dress because it’s loose and vibrant— just $49!

15. Polka Dot Chic: This polka dot long sleeve dress is an easy option that has a sheer appearance — was $149, now just $69!

16. Fashionistas Only: If you prefer daring pattern moments, this paisley-print midi dress will set your heart ablaze — just $62!