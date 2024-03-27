Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As someone who works from home, loungewear is practically half of my wardrobe at this point. But that doesn’t mean I’m not taking suggestions for cozy pieces to add to my collection — especially when they’re affordable. And thanks to Hailey Bieber, I’ve now found a new cozy crew neck for just $30 at Walmart that I know I’ll be wearing on repeat.
In a recent Instagram Story, the model and entrepreneur was spotted looking cozy while sharing details about her skin essentials kit from her beauty brand, Rhode. In the Story, she wore an Emi Jay yellow scrunchie and a Russell Athletic Unisex Dri-Power Crew-Neck Sweatshirt. Usually decked out in designer, I was pleasantly surprised to see Bieber donning something I could actually afford. And considering I love a good loungewear find, I added it to my cart immediately.
Get the Russell Athletic Unisex Dri-Power Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for $30 at Walmart!
I will be using the sweatshirt as both a loungewear piece and workout top on colder days, thanks to its cotton-polyester fabric blend that has Dri-Power moisture-wicking technology. It has a basic crew-neck shape and relaxed fit, which will make it easy to throw on and take off. It comes in sizes S-4X, so I’ll be able to choose whether I want something more oversized or something more fitted. It also comes in a few different colors like black, green and navy, in case I want to stock up on a few more in the future. Bieber wore grey!
What’s great about a basic crew neck like this one is not only how cozy it is, but how it can be styled in several different outfits that go beyond just loungewear and working out. As someone who’s inspired by Bieber’s high-low fashion sense, I could also see this sweatshirt being worn cool-girl style with jeans, a pair of loafers and a sleek trench coat, or even trousers, flats and a bomber jacket.
Love the sweatshirt just as much as Bieber and I do? You can find it for just $30 at Walmart — and while you’re there, you can stock up on other spring loungewear to add to your closet too!
