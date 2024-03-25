Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From the return of pickleball to patio season, we get excited about warmer weather for numerous reasons. Another one of the perks of spring and summer? Getting our good old Crocs back out! Whether your current Crocs are a little beaten up, you want to test out a fresh pair or you’re even new to Crocs, you can find them now thanks to a rare sale.

Step into spring with Walmart’s sale on Crocs, with styles up to 50% off! In the sale, you can find a new option for yourself, a gift for someone special or the whole family. You’ll be able to find everything from Crocs classics like the Unisex Baya Clog Sandals, to more unique and elevated styles like the Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge Sandals. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the sale!

Our Top Picks

Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

If you’re a fan of the classics, you’re bound to love this news! The classic Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals are now 50% off at Walmart. They feature the classic Croc hole ventilation on the top of the shoe, the back strap to keep your foot in place and a molded Croslite sole for maximum cushioning for your feet. They come in 17 colors to choose from — whether you like a bold pattern like tie-dye or a more muted tone like beige. Wear them for gardening, running errands and everything in between.

$49.99 You Save 50% On Sale: $24.99 See it!

Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge Sandals

If you want to wear Crocs with some of your dressier outfits, consider the Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge Sandals, which you can now save $10 on. These chic sandals feature a wedge heel, a strappy design that holds your feet in place and an adjustable buckle to make sure they fit just right. With the same comfort as any other Crocs, they have LiteRide foam technology to make it feel like you’re walking on a cloud all day. You can wear these to work or out to drinks with friends with a dress, a skirt or even jeans.

$59.99 You Save 17% On Sale: $49.99 See it!

Kadee II Flip Thong Sandal

Upgrade your old sandals this summer with the Kadee II Flip Thong Sandals that are easy to throw on and now 25% off! Though they have a sleek, minimal design, they’re still comfortable, made with a Croslite foam sole for extra cushioning for the feet. They come in fun prints like leopard or butterfly, but also the basics like black and white too. Shop them in sizes 4-11!

$29.99 You Save 25% On Sale: $22.49 See it!

Crocband Clog Sandals

If you adore the classic Crocs design but want to change it up slightly, try the Crocband Clog Sandals on for size! Like many other Crocs, they still have the comfortable Croslite foam — the difference is that they feature a striped band around the bottom of the shoe, which gives them a sportier, more contemporary vibe. Snag a matching pair with a friend or significant other, as they come in both men’s and women’s sizes and a few neutral colors. Plus, they’re now 50% off!

$54.99 You Save 50% On Sale: $27.50 See it!

Baya Platform Slide Sandal

In the biggest deal from Crocs, you can now get the Baya Platform Slide Sandals for a whopping 57% off! An incredibly versatile style, these sandals have a classic two-strap upper that can be paired with everything from jeans and blouses to your bikini and a cover-up for a pool day. They still feature the classic Crocs comfort sole and are super easy to clean. Find them in a few colors and sizes 4-11!

$53 You Save 58% On Sale: $22.49 See it!