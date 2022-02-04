These No. 1 Bestselling Leggings Look Similar to a Pair Hailey Bieber Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has anyone else given up on their New Year’s resolutions already? Oops — just Us? It’s hard to find the motivation to exercise when the weather is so cold! We’d much rather stay in and binge the new season of Love Is Blind (Netflix and Chill is our version of a marathon). But we want to get a head start on implementing healthy habits for spring and summer, so it’s time to hit the gym. Our foolproof fitness plan is to shop for new activewear that will make Us want to work out.

We already own plenty of black leggings, so we’ve been on the hunt for a colorful pair of yoga pants to plank in. Once again, we drew inspiration from our ultimate style icon Hailey Bieber. The model can do no wrong when it comes to fashion — her effortlessly cool aesthetic harkens back to the ’90s, and we are here for it. The 25-year-old beauty recently stepped out in an olive green workout set, so we immediately Googled affordable options that look similar. That’s when we stumbled upon these bestselling leggings from Amazon!

Get the HeyNuts Essential Hawthorn Athletic 7/8 Buttery Soft Leggings 25” for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The HeyNuts Essential Hawthorn Athletic 7/8 Buttery Soft Leggings are the number one bestseller in women’s activewear leggings on Amazon. We love a wardrobe winner! At only $28 a pop, these leggings are cheaper than one tube of Chanel lipstick, two movie tickets and three Sweetgreen salads. In other words, totally worth it! And speaking of 28, that’s how many colors you have to choose from!

Made from a Spandex blend, these buttery soft leggings feature a high-waisted seamless waistband for coverage and tummy control. These pants also provide compression for extra support. There’s even a hidden inner pocket to store your belongings on the go! No more having to hide your keys in your socks on a run.

Shoppers say that these leggings are even better than the popular Lululemon Align pants. “There are so many so-called [lookalikes] on the market, but these are the closest you will get to the Aligns for a quarter of the price!” one reviewer claimed. Another customer said, “They are very soft and brushed. They are slightly thicker than the Lululemon Aligns and feel more compressive in the tummy. However, they are still extremely comfortable and buttery soft, and I can wear these all day. The color is completely matte with no reflection or sheen. The V-yoke seam on the back is very flattering and the waist tapers in. Squat-proof with dark and light underclothes!”

The beauty of workout leggings is you can wear them to work out in or just fool people into thinking you worked out. Don’t worry, it will be our little secret. Team these yoga pants with a sports bra or cropped athletic top, or go for a cozy casual look with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. We know the Biebers would approve.

