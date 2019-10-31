



Sure, sure — it might be #SpookySZN — but when it comes to our hair? There should be nothing scary about it. Unfortunately, it’s often the most frightful part of our day. See, in this climate, we leave home with one style — only to return hours later with something completely different.

That’s where we come in. Is anyone out there looking to keep their follicles sleek, straight and smooth? If that’s the case, we’ve found the perfect product for you. This hair dryer could change your life in a mere matter of minutes.

From October 29 to November 3, grab the Reverse Air Dryer (originally $399) now only $309, available at RevAir!

Let Us introduce everyone to their new best friend: the Reverse Air Dryer. When you first lay your eyes on this, they may not light up like you’re glancing at a purse that’s on sale. It’s a hair tool, after all — so let’s focus on what matters most: what’s on the inside, of course!

This multi-functional hair tool will dry hair in the natural direction of the cuticle (which is major) as well as straighten it, seal in shine and provide a soft-to-touch feel. Pretty impressive, no?

For starters, it’s suitable for all hair types. It doesn’t matter if your hair is fine, thin, thick, curly or wavy! You name it, this air dryer is up for the challenge! How are we so confident? Well, the dryer’s design is extremely forward-thinking. It uses half the wattage of our traditional blow dryers while drying our hair nearly three times as fast! Plus, it’ll also eliminate hot hair blowing directly on our skin. Yes, our experience will certainly be more comfortable!

Now, let’s circle back to the vacuum-like design for a moment. Is anyone wondering just how loud this machine is? Well, the aerodynamic sound is almost completely silent. You read that correctly — silent. This dryer pulls away water, dries out hair (in a matter of minutes!) and does so in an extremely quiet fashion. Goals is an understatement.

One reviewer couldn’t get over how “soft and smooth” her hair looked and felt after using this product. Another loved how “lightweight the machine was,” and explained that for someone suffering from arthritis, this machine was not only “gentle on her hair but hands.”

This will reduce heat, damage and conserve our time — but the most magical part is that we can finally wave goodbye to flat irons! This reverse air dryer is so powerful it does all of this — plus eliminates the need for additional tools afterward. Consider Us sold!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!