



Let’s face it: people work hard these days (Us included)! Much of the week is spent rushing from one appointment to another, with very little time to spare in between. There aren’t enough hours in the day to take time to breathe, let alone get in some extra rest. So when the calendar does clear up a little, “treating ourselves” is always at the top of the agenda. Everyone deserves to be be pampered once in a while — but often times, this can lead to a hefty price tag.

The entire point indulging in some much-needed R&R is to take a break — but some of Us end up spending the the entire time calculating how many hours we’ll need to work to pay for whatever treatment we’re getting! What’s the point of treating ourselves if it’s only creating more drama? There isn’t one — but luckily, if a blowout is your spa service of choice, we recommend purchasing this well-reviewed alternative.

See it: Grab the Gold-N-Hot Professional Ionic Volumizer Dryer (originally $60), now only $22 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

Is anyone out there looking to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of home? If so, we’ve got you covered — all without breaking the bank. The Gold-N-Hot Professional Ionic Volumizer Dryer is the ideal investment piece, with a price tag that’s far from stressful.

When it comes to this small dryer, it has the power to make a big difference in our hair routines. It’s designed for anyone who’s looking to gain back control of their follicles. Here, this 1100-watt power dryer will do things such as reduce frizz for more manageable hair, as well as promote faster drying, all while creating fuller, shinier and healthier hair too.

The unique design and specialized airflow vents are the key to its success. The ION generator protects hair from over-styling, and evenly distributes heat, penetrating hair more effectively and efficiently from the inside-out. In turn, this provides users with the most powerful and precise styling tool to date — or at least, that’s what so many reviewers are claiming!

Shoppers loved how this dryer did the trick “without having to manipulate a [heavy] blow-dryer and round brush.” One reviewer couldn’t get over how well it smoothed out her “curly and wavy hair” and another was shocked how it took “15-minutes or less” to work through her “thicker” hair. A handful of others loved how it created the same “flips and waves” as the hair salon — and one reviewer deemed this dryer “the best tool [she’s ever] purchased,” and claims it provided professional-quality results at home. Say no more — we’re sold!

