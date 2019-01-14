7 Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamins That Actually Work From Walgreens

We spend so much time taking care of our hair, skin and nails and we proudly have just about every treatment, cream, serum and exfoliator ever made.

But rarely do our products treat and renew from the inside out. After all, we can hope that serum will strengthen our nails or grow our hair faster, but that’s not always the case.

We can eat our way to healthy hair, skin and nails, but there are only so many avocados and carrots we can consume before we become sick of them.

Walgreens has plenty of vitamins and supplements suited for our beauty routines and the current buy one, get one deal is so good, we’re that much closer to our #HairGoals!

Since there are so many options available in this BOGO deal and you can mix and match between brands, we’ve rounded up the most reviewed supplements that shoppers obsess over!

Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails Multivitamin, Gummies Natural Raspberry Flavor

Made with vitamin C, biotin and antioxidants, these gummies with over 600 reviews have a raspberry flavor that most shoppers described as being “like candy.” One reviewer said her tresses were over-processed and these vitamins helped her hair grow and totally repair itself. Most others said their skin immediately cleared up and their nails were stronger and longer.

See It: Grab the Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails Multivitamin, Gummies Natural Raspberry Flavor for $13 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

Vitafusion Extra Strength Biotin 5000 mcg Blueberry

Biotin is that magic vitamin that supports hair, skin and nails but since this one is extra strength, it’s that much better. With a natural blueberry flavor, these gummies are also gluten-free and do not contain high fructose corn syrup. Most reviewers noticed thicker tresses and noticeably fuller, stronger strands. One shopper said those annoying baby hairs along the hairline and those tiny, unruly strands were repaired after taking these for some time.

See It: Grab the Vitafusion Extra Strength Biotin 5000 mcg Blueberry for $11 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin & Nails Softgels

Not on board with gummies? These extra strength soft gel capsules are infused with Argan oil and antioxidants A, C and E. Over 100 shoppers gave these vitamins five stars, with one calling them the “fountain of youth.” One fan said their hair grew from the shoulders to halfway down the back in under three months while taking these. Another admitted to being skeptical at first but noticed their nails and hair were extra shiny.

See It: Grab the Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin & Nails Softgels for $19 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

New Nordic Hair Volume Supplement, Tablets

It’s no secret that we always are on the quest for enviable tresses, especially since our favorite stars and supermodels have locks to die for. This hair growth and volume supplement from Sweden uses apple extract, biotin, zinc and amino acids to treat tresses and nourish the scalp. It also provides hair follicles with copper so strands can continue to naturally produce melanin, which keeps color from going grey. Most reviewers said this product allowed them to skip the dermatologist and stopped their hair from falling out.

See It: Grab the New Nordic Hair Volume Supplement, Tablets for $20 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

NeoCell Super Collagen + C Type 1 & 3 Tablets

Having radiant skin, thicker hair and stronger nails are important, but so is our overall health. This vitamin loaded with natural protein collagen does all that and promotes healthier joints, too. As we age, we often lose the all-important collagen so this can help restore while fighting the common signs of aging. Reviewers noticed their skin look extra radiant along with improvements to their hair and nails, but noted it also helped with knee and joint pain, too.

See It: Grab the NeoCell Super Collagen + C Type 1 & 3 Tablets for $19 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

Nature’s Way Alive! Women’s Energy Multivitamin Multimineral Tablets

What if we could strengthen and grow hair and nails while still taking care of our body overall? Those old-school one-a-day vitamins aren’t just your grandma’s go-to anymore. This multivitamin, multimineral supplement does it all including support for heart health, bones, immunity, eyes and energy. Yes, it also promotes better hair, skin and nails, too thanks to 21 different vitamins and minerals.

See It: Grab the Nature’s Way Alive! Women’s Energy Multivitamin Multimineral Tablets for $12 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

21st Century Gelatin 600mg, Beauty Capsules

Gelatin is a superfood for healthy hair, nails and skin because it’s derived from collagen, but in a much more cost-efficient way. As a source of protein, this gelatin can naturally help promote hair growth and shine, boost skin’s elasticity and make nails feel less brittle. Shoppers have raved about these capsules, noting how hard they are to find in stores. Plus, quality gelatin tablets in its true form are hard to come by!

See It: Grab the 21st Century Gelatin 600mg, Beauty Capsules for $5 at Walgreens. See more vitamins and supplements in the buy one, get one deal at Walgreens.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!