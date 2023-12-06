Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

First of all, whoever invented the idea of a hybrid brush and flat iron — brilliant. We bow down! But if you imagine ripping through your beloved strands with a breakage-causing wand when you hear “straightening brush,” we completely understand. They may be all over TikTok — but are they safe, and are they worth it?

Certainly not all of them, but this Tymo Straightener Comb has changed the game for tens of thousands of reviewers. In fact, we’re confirming more than 30,000 people gave this five stars — which is why it skyrocketed to bestseller item status on Amazon. The best part? It’s 34% off right now — but the deal won’t last long!

Get the Tymo Ring Hair Straightening Brush for just $40 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Well, that’s almost the best part. This brush is safe for your hair, delivering even heat and reducing potential damage by up to 50%. In one stroke, you’ll have a silky-smooth and shiny finish. The tool also comes complete with a detangling brush, so you don’t have to worry about tugging, breakage and frizz. It’s a dream!

The Tymo straightening brush is ideal for busy people given that it heats up in only 20 seconds. Yes, you read that right — literally 20 seconds! By heating up almost instantly and requiring just a once-over, your morning routine will likely get quicker. There’s definitely time for breakfast and coffee before you depart for the office. 50% less heat damage and half the time? Sounds like a pretty phenomenal deal to Us!

It also makes for a great gift regardless of hair type. There are five heat settings to ensure any hair type comes out beautifully straight. And if you know someone who loves to travel, the design is very compact and easily transportable. No more frizz in those Costa Rica beach photos!

Anyone who doesn’t have naturally pin-straight, silky hair will swoon over this brush. As reviewers say, “believe the hype!”

