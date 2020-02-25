This Silky Patterned Dress Is the Garment You Need for Spring

Building your new spring and summer wardrobe already? You’re not alone in that venture. Call Us impatient, but we can hardly wait for the temperatures to heat up — and the best way to get hyped is by shopping, of course!

Even though the season hasn’t started yet doesn’t mean that you can’t find great deals on obsession-worthy fashion. Naturally, we’ve been living on Amazon to find amazing garments for prices that are genuinely too good to be true. One such item is this adorable Hale Bob dress that’s on sale for an astounding 75% off!

Get the Hale Bob Women’s Simply Irresistible Stretch Satin Tank Dress (originally $194) on sale for just $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

We truly couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this fun and fresh dress, available for such a steal. You can pick it up for just under $50, which saves you a massive total of $146 off its original price! But we’re not just thrilled with the extra cash we’ll have lying around — there’s so much to gush about when it comes to this Hale Bob number!

Let’s start with the pattern. Hale Bob is a brand known for their intricate and fashion-forward designs. They cover a wide range of creative prints — think paisley, florals and everything in between! This dress combines both dainty details with geometric trimming, which makes for a seriously unique piece.

Hale Bob Women’s Simply Irresistible Stretch Satin Tank Dress

Get the Hale Bob Women’s Simply Irresistible Stretch Satin Tank Dress (originally $194) on sale for just $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This elegant dress is made from a silky satin-blend material that won’t cling to your body and cause discomfort. It has a flattering V-neckline that’s mirrored on the back, as well as a high-low hem that’s slightly longer on the sides. There’s also some ruching at the bust that you can adjust to fit your figure.

According to shoppers, Hale Bob garments tend to run large and you can easily size down up to two sizes below what you would normally order. Their pieces made to fit loose and breezy on the body, which is why we fell in love with this brand. We couldn’t be more excited about this fabulous find, and we’re already daydreaming about all of the different ways to style it!

See it: Get the Hale Bob Women’s Simply Irresistible Stretch Satin Tank Dress (originally $194) on sale for just $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Hale Bob and shop all of the women’s fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!