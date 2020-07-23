Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

T-shirts. They’re comfy, they’re…hm, well, that’s actually about it. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course. We own plenty of T-shirts. Always have, always will. They’re definitely an essential in anyone’s wardrobe, whether for casual hangouts, work, concerts or lounging around at home.

Changing out of a T-shirt and into a blouse is usually a bittersweet moment for Us. We’re dropping down multiple levels of comfort, but, on the other hand, we’re looking put-together, cute and chic. Every piece has its deserved place in a wardrobe, but sometimes we wish we could have one that sort of just does it all. Something comfy like a tee, but classy like a blouse. Something like this off-the-shoulder top from Amazon!

Get the Halife Off-the-Shoulder Top starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top is made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend, so it feels just like your favorite T-shirt, if not even more comfortable. Looks-wise, however, it delivers an entirely different vibe. This is the type of casual top that will leave all of your friends envious. It has a wide, off-the-shoulder neckline you can either let fall off one shoulder or both at the same time!

You can always wear a strapless bra or go braless underneath this top, but it would also look totally cute if you had colorful bralette straps peeking out over the shoulders. Some bras are just meant to be seen!

This top also has short sleeves and a long hem, reaching to the bottom of the booty for most people. It has a relaxed fit that won’t cling, but it’s still structured to flatter your shape. It’s also available in 12 colors right now! Grab some darker colors like Black, Wine Red and Dark Grey for winter and finish out summer in the bolder colors such as Watermelon Red, Purple and Blue!

Styling this top is as easy as styling a T-shirt, or maybe even easier since you won’t have to spend so much time trying to make it look cute. It already is cute. Try it with denim shorts or maybe tucked into a pair of high-waisted paper-bag shorts. Going somewhere with a bit of a more refined dress code? Tuck it into a midiskirt and grab a pair of kitten heels. We also love the idea of culottes and wedges. Whatever look you end up rocking, we just know that if this top is involved, it’s going to be a winner!

